Douglas' Allyson Fertig signs with Wyoming Cowgirls basketball

Allyson Fertig announced last October she was set on continuing her basketball career at the University of Wyoming as she verbally committed to the Cowgirls. Wednesday, the 6-foot-4 Douglas senior made it official, signing her Letter of Intent to play at UW.
In reality, though, Fertig had known for years she would end up in Laramie.
“UW was the first school that contacted me,” Fertig said in a phone interview Wednesday. “And once I started connecting with the coaches I always had it in the back of my head that that’s where I wanted to go. It would have felt weird to go anywhere else.”
The Cowgirls might be getting the state’s premier post player — Fertig averaged 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game last season for the Bearcats — but Fertig and her teammates have some unfinished business to take care of first.
The two-time defending Class 3A state champions entered the state tournament in March with a 24-1 record, with their only loss a 51-45 defeat to Lynwood (California) High on Jan. 3 at the Energy Classic in Gillette. But the Class 3A/4A state tournaments were halted and then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Douglas was set to take the floor at the Casper Events Center for its first game when the decision was announced.
“I’m excited that hopefully we can prove the point that we would have won last year,” Fertig said when asked about the upcoming season. “I feel like we didn’t get to prove ourselves last year with a state championship so it gives us more motivation for this year.”
A three-year all-state selection for Douglas, Fertig has been instrumental in leading the Bearcats to a combined 76-2 mark the past three season. Their only losses were to Lynwood and to Class 4A Thunder Basin in the 2018-19 season. The Bolts went on to win the 4A state title that year.
Virtually unstoppable in the low post against 3A competition, Fertig has added some elements to her game heading into her senior campaign.
“This summer I played with an AAU team out of the Fort Collins (Colorado) area and I worked on a lot of ball-handling drills every day,” Fertig admitted. “And it’s always been my goal to increase my range, so now I’m more comfortable stepping out to 15 feet and shooting.”
All of which makes Fertig even more indefensible. And in signing with Wyoming she can also play without the added pressure of people continually asking her where she’s going to college.
“I’m relieved,” she said. “I can officially say, ‘I’m a Cowgirl.’”
Fertig will be the latest in-state product to sign with the Cowgirls. Lyman’s McKinley Bradshaw and Cody’s Paige Toomer (formerly Powell) are sophomores on this year’s team, junior point guard Tommi Olson grew up in Worland, and Casper’s Jaye Johnson and Southeast’s Emily Buchanan are both seniors.
Fertig added her name to the list on Wednesday. Even though she had other colleges contact her, there was no doubt in her mind where she would end up.
“Other schools showed interest after I verbally committed,” she stated. “But I never really connected with those schools, which is fine with me because I always wanted to go to Wyoming.”
