Douglas' Allyson Fertig signs with Wyoming Cowgirls basketball

Allyson Fertig announced last October she was set on continuing her basketball career at the University of Wyoming as she verbally committed to the Cowgirls. Wednesday, the 6-foot-4 Douglas senior made it official, signing her Letter of Intent to play at UW.

In reality, though, Fertig had known for years she would end up in Laramie.

“UW was the first school that contacted me,” Fertig said in a phone interview Wednesday. “And once I started connecting with the coaches I always had it in the back of my head that that’s where I wanted to go. It would have felt weird to go anywhere else.”

The Cowgirls might be getting the state’s premier post player — Fertig averaged 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game last season for the Bearcats — but Fertig and her teammates have some unfinished business to take care of first.

The two-time defending Class 3A state champions entered the state tournament in March with a 24-1 record, with their only loss a 51-45 defeat to Lynwood (California) High on Jan. 3 at the Energy Classic in Gillette. But the Class 3A/4A state tournaments were halted and then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Douglas was set to take the floor at the Casper Events Center for its first game when the decision was announced.