Douglas girls completed remarkable four-year run with third state basketball title

“Earlier today, I just couldn’t stop shaking,” Fertig said after the win over Lyman. “The reality hit that I will never play with these girls again, but I wouldn’t take it back. It’s been amazing. And I love them with all my heart.”

The 6-foot-4 Fertig was a driving force for Douglas ever since her freshman season when she averaged 14.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game. In the 2018 state championship game, she had 10 points, 22 rebounds and six blocked shot in a 63-52 victory over rival Buffalo. In three title games appearances, Fertig averaged 13.3 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.7 blocks.

She finished her high school career with 1,198 rebounds and 452 blocked shots, both of which are No. 3 in state history.

Next season Fertig will head to Laramie to play for the Mountain West champion Cowgirls.

“I’m just really happy that they have a great program and they want me to go play for them,” Fertig exclaimed. “It’s going to be really fun.”

Of course, Fertig also had years of fun playing alongside Igo and Townsend and fellow senior Brynn Zwetzig.