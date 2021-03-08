Douglas girls look to finish undefeated season with another Class 3A state basketball title

The Douglas girls basketball team is out to finish what it didn’t get a chance to last year. The top-ranked Bearcats were the heavy favorites to win their third consecutive Class 3A state championship last year when it was all taken away by the coronavirus pandemic.
Douglas had already warmed up for its quarterfinal game against Pinedale at the Casper Events Center when county and state health officials ordered the Wyoming High School Activities Association to cancel the remainder of the Class 3A/4A state tournament.
“Last year was tough, no question about it,” Douglas head coach Cody Helenbolt said in a phone interview Monday.
No one is expecting a repeat scenario when the 3A state tournament begins Wednesday in Casper with quarterfinal and semifinal games. Class 3A championship and placing games are scheduled for Thursday, with Class 4A set to follow Friday and Saturday. Get through the weekend and it will mean all seven high school winter sports will have had a state-culminating event.
For Douglas, this weekend offers them another opportunity at a three-peat. Granted, it will have been stretched over four years, but the Bearcats are still the two-time defending state champs. And with the way they rolled through the regular season and last week’s East Regional, there’s no denying they are once again the team to beat.
Not only is Douglas undefeated (21-0), but it leads the state in points per game (73.0) and leads 3A in fewest points allowed per game (32.6). The Bearcats’ 64-47 victory over 4A West Regional champ Natrona County (19-2) on Dec. 19 was their only victory by fewer than 23 points.
Once again leading the attack for the Bearcats are seniors Allyson Fertig and Joslin Igo. The 6-foot-4 Fertig averages 22.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game. The state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year is a three-time all-state selection and has already signed with the University of Wyoming. The 5-6 Igo, meanwhile, averages a state-best 8.6 assists per game and recently set the all-time record with her 559th career assist in the Bearcats’ win over Torrington in the East Regional championship game.
“She was one assist away from breaking the record and we knew that on the bench,” Helenbolt recalled. “Time was ticking away in the game and I told the JV kids to get ready to go in. They actually said, ‘Coach, don’t put us in. We want to see her break the record.’ They kind of refused to go in. It’s a testament to her that her teammates think so highly of her that they wanted her to get the record at the expense of their own playing time.”
Igo and Fertig have been four-year standouts for the Bearcats, who are an astounding 97-2 in that stretch and have won 86 consecutive games against 3A competition.
What’s impressed Helenbolt the most, though, is that they’ve refused to rest on their laurels.
“The biggest thing is that they’ve continued to get better,” he said. “Our two record-breaking kids have been stars since they were freshmen.
“It’s really awesome when you get kids that are that successful so early. In the back of your mind, you wonder if they are going to be satisfied with that or are they going to strive to be even better. And they’ve continued to get better.”
With his two best players continuing to work on their game, Helenbolt said there’s been a trickle-down effect with the rest of the team.
“Their hard work sets the tone that we’re not satisfied with just being good, we want to be even better,” he said. “That overall attitude has allowed us to have the success that we’ve had this season.”
