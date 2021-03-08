Douglas girls look to finish undefeated season with another Class 3A state basketball title

Not only is Douglas undefeated (21-0), but it leads the state in points per game (73.0) and leads 3A in fewest points allowed per game (32.6). The Bearcats’ 64-47 victory over 4A West Regional champ Natrona County (19-2) on Dec. 19 was their only victory by fewer than 23 points.

Once again leading the attack for the Bearcats are seniors Allyson Fertig and Joslin Igo. The 6-foot-4 Fertig averages 22.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game. The state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year is a three-time all-state selection and has already signed with the University of Wyoming. The 5-6 Igo, meanwhile, averages a state-best 8.6 assists per game and recently set the all-time record with her 559th career assist in the Bearcats’ win over Torrington in the East Regional championship game.

“She was one assist away from breaking the record and we knew that on the bench,” Helenbolt recalled. “Time was ticking away in the game and I told the JV kids to get ready to go in. They actually said, ‘Coach, don’t put us in. We want to see her break the record.’ They kind of refused to go in. It’s a testament to her that her teammates think so highly of her that they wanted her to get the record at the expense of their own playing time.”