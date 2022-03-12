Douglas holds off Lyman to win its fourth Class 3A state title in five years

The names may have changed, but the result remained the same.

The Douglas girls’ basketball team returned just one starter from last year’s team that had gone undefeated and won the program’s third state title in four years, but the Bearcats held off a late charge by Lyman for a 45-37 victory in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Basketball Championship game Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Bearcats’ 14-point lead had been reduced to 39-35 with just over a minute to play on a 3-pointer by Ashlyn Wells.

Douglas miss the front end of a one-and-one for the second time in a row and Lyman pushed the ball ahead to Wells, whose 3-point attempt went halfway down before rattling out. That’s when Douglas senior Alli Olsen made sure the Bearcats weren’t going to let the lead slip away.

Olsen grabbed the rebound and forced the Eagles to foul her. She then walked down to the other end of the court and pushed the lead back to six points (41-35) with two free throws with 42.9 seconds remaining.

“I know I can make my free throws and I proved it,” Olsen said. “I’m confident because I’ve been here so many times. I know what I’m capable of, and I knew if they were going to foul me I was going to make my free throws.”

Following a steal from senior Chloe Collins, Olsen made two more from the charity stripe to make it a two-possession game (43-35) with 28.9 seconds to play. She added two more in the final seconds.

“I wasn’t even going to box out because I knew she was going to make them,” said Lauren Olsen, Alli’s freshman sister. “I trust her and she trusts herself, and that’s what’s important.”

Alli Olsen finished with a game-high 17 points while Lauren Olsen added 12 and junior Brooke Wright 10 for Douglas.

Douglas (25-3) has now won 13 consecutive games at the state tournament – the Bearcats won the third-place game in 2017 – and defeated Lyman in the championship game for the second year in a row. Saturday night’s game was much tighter than last year’s when Douglas rolled to a 51-11 victory.

The teams traded baskets in the first quarter until the Bearcats scored the final six points to take a 13-10 lead that they would never relinquish. They led 25-17 at the half with the Olsen sisters each scoring 10 points.

Alli Olsen, Wright and senior Chloe Collins all knocked down 3-pointers in the third quarter as Douglas extended its lead to 36-22 before Caroline Bradshaw hit a corner 3 to pull Lyman within 36-25 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Eagles’ Brice Hansen, who finished with a team-high 15 points, started the final frame with a 3-pointer and Charlsie Rose scored inside to trim the margin to 36-30. Collins pushed it back to nine with an old-fashioned three-point play with 2:27 on the clock.

The back-to-back misses from the charity stripe, along with Wells’ 3-pointer, only served to set the stage for Alli Olsen.

“I was never really confident we were going to win this thing until the last 30 seconds or so,” Douglas head coach Cody Helenbolt said. “But once Alli was the one shooting (free throws) I was pretty confident.”

