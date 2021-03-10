Douglas routs Lander to earn shot at 3rd consecutive title; Lyman awaits in finale

“We have to come out and be really good defensively,” she said. “If we can do that and have another strong start then we’ll end up on top again.”

In a game that came down to the final seconds, Lyman stopped a big comeback by Worland and earned the hard-fought victory to advance to the championship game.

Sophomore Sage Bradshaw opened the game for the Eagles with a 3-pointer and closed it with a quick turn-around shot that banked off the backboard and went in to give the Eagles a 43-41 lead with just 3.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Eagles head coach Ben Hofmann said he called the same play a few times earlier in the game, but it came together when it mattered most — with the game on the line.

“She had the hot hand tonight,” Hofmann said. “We always go to the hot hand. Sage was supposed to cut to the middle of the key and try to make a play.”

However, Bradshaw is only a sophomore, and Hoffman believes she would’ve passed the ball if that play had been called earlier in the season. Still, Hoffman has seen her grow and excel as the season has gone on.

“Earlier (in the day), I didn’t play as good; I didn’t feel as good,” Bradshaw said. “But I felt ready to play tonight. It was fun.”