Douglas routs Lander to earn shot at 3rd consecutive title; Lyman awaits in finale

The Douglas girls are one step closer to perfection. The two-time defending state champions routed Lander 74-35 in Wednesday’s semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Basketball Championships to improve to 23-0 on the season.
The Bearcats will face Lyman in Thursday’s championship game at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper after the the Eagles held on for a 45-41 victory over Worland.
Douglas, which has now won 87 consecutive games against 3A competition, took control early against the Tigers. The Bearcats pounded the ball inside to 6-foot-4 senior Allyson Fertig, who scored 10 of her 33 points in the first quarter as they built an 18-6 lead.
“We’re not sneaking up on anyone with what we want to do offensively,” Douglas head coach Cody Helenbolt said. “We were able to get the ball inside and Allyson went to work. And when she gets going like that it really opens up our inside-outside game.”
Douglas extended the margin to 31-20 at the break, with Fertig scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
The second half was more of the same. The Bearcats continued to work its inside-outside game to perfection and their defense made it difficult for the Tigers to get clean looks. Douglas finished with five steals and forced 28 Lander turnovers.
Senior Kamdynn Townsend, who finished with 13 points, five assists and five steals, knows it will take another strong defensive effort to take down Lyman.
“We have to come out and be really good defensively,” she said. “If we can do that and have another strong start then we’ll end up on top again.”
In a game that came down to the final seconds, Lyman stopped a big comeback by Worland and earned the hard-fought victory to advance to the championship game.
Sophomore Sage Bradshaw opened the game for the Eagles with a 3-pointer and closed it with a quick turn-around shot that banked off the backboard and went in to give the Eagles a 43-41 lead with just 3.6 seconds remaining in the game.
Eagles head coach Ben Hofmann said he called the same play a few times earlier in the game, but it came together when it mattered most — with the game on the line.
“She had the hot hand tonight,” Hofmann said. “We always go to the hot hand. Sage was supposed to cut to the middle of the key and try to make a play.”
However, Bradshaw is only a sophomore, and Hoffman believes she would’ve passed the ball if that play had been called earlier in the season. Still, Hoffman has seen her grow and excel as the season has gone on.
“Earlier (in the day), I didn’t play as good; I didn’t feel as good,” Bradshaw said. “But I felt ready to play tonight. It was fun.”
The Eagles nearly blew it by squandering a 24-16 lead in the third due to an offensive attack led by Worland seniors Tymberlynn Crippen and Denali Jones, as well as junior Ajiah Montoya — who scored a combined 32 points for their team.
The momentum was with Worland throughout the third and the opening stanza of the fourth quarter. Senior Darla Hernandez scored a quick 2-points to give the Warriors the lead. However, Bradshaw responded with a clutch 3-pointer to give her team the momentary lead.
“I thought (it) was over because you know two games in a day with all the emotion and everything I thought my girls got tired,” Hoffman said. “When we were down five, I didn’t think we had enough gas to get stops.”
But when junior Brice Hansen came off the bench late in the fourth quarter and scored on three consecutive plays to give the Eagles a 41-39 lead, it gave them the missing sauce that was the the key ingredient for the second half.
“She was on the bench for most of that fourth quarter and was able to hit a few shots,” Hofmann said. “They were huge.”
Crippen was fouled and made both of her free throws for the Warriors to tie the game with less than a minute remaining.
But Bradshaw answered the call for her team and was able to push them forward to the state title game against Lander tomorrow.
“I knew we’d pull it off,” Bradshaw said. “We love each other and have worked so hard together.”