Douglas senior Joslin Igo signs with Casper College basketball

Douglas senior guard Joslin Igo signed Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Casper College.

The 5-foot-6 point guard averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Bearcats last season. She led Class 3A in assists and finished in the top 10 in steals.

Igo was an all-state selection last year as she helped lead Douglas to a 24-1 mark -- the Bearcats; only loss was to a team from California -- and a top seed in the 2020 state tournament, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Douglas won state titles in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Douglas is scheduled to open the season Dec. 11 with a home game against Kelly Walsh.

Igo will be joining a Casper College team that is the defending Region IX champion.

