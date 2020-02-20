Fillies' late run not enough as Thunder Basin pulls away

Despite the outcome on the scoreboard, the Natrona County Fillies felt like they went into Thunder Basin and won last month. They knew Thursday night would be another tough rematch, but the Fillies also took it as a chance to set the record straight. Only, they couldn’t knock off No. 1.
The Jerry Dalton Gym scoreboard did show the Fillies with a second-half deficit of just two points. There was also sophomore Alesha Lane’s stinging arms, senior Kate Robertson’s frustrations and senior Tessa Coughenour’s strained diaphragm that complicated her breathing. Coughenour also had an asthma attack Thursday night that didn’t help. And through all that the Fillies came away short, on the wrong side of a 46-36 outcome.
“I think there’s many aspects where we beat them in their game,” Coughenour said. “We just got to show it and prove it.”
After the two traded initial buckets (Jersie Taylor with a 3 and then Lane with an old-fashioned three-point play) the Bolts seized control by forcing turnovers and quickly converting them to points on the other end. That worked the last time. The Bolts forced 32 turnovers and shot 50 percent in last month’s 71-66 win against the Fillies back in Gillette. Thursday afternoon, however, didn’t bring such eye-popping success. Instead the Bolts kept a baseline six-point lead most of the first half before game plans fell apart.
The final three and half minutes of the second quarter were spent trading free-throw attempts. Senior Payton McGrath scored a transition and-1 off a quick rebound outlet pass for the Bolts and junior wing Brooklyn Hytrek scored a running baseline layup to interrupt the monotony of back-and-forth trips to the charity stripe. That kept the Bolts content, as their half-court offense couldn’t penetrate the Fillies’ defense, and the Fillies stayed in contention at the line when the Bolts defense collapsed on either Lane or Robertson and hacked in attempt of knocking the ball loose.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was definitely very tough,” Lane admitted. “They doubled up on us, had good defense. They would drop on us and that made it really hard for us to kick it back out to the guards.”
Natrona County was able to get within two points midway through the third period as the Bolts’ shooting woes continued. During a stretch that spanned both the second and third quarters, the Bolts missed 13 consecutive field-goal attempts. That span eventually grew into a 1-for-17 run. That opened the door and a Coughenour 3, followed by an Emma Patik layup, cut the lead to just one possession. That came after Coughenour returned from her diaphragm injury that was compounded by panic.
“I just couldn’t get any air in,” she said, “so I was freaking out a little.”
The Bolts answered with an 8-0 run, capped by a 3 from Taylor, the Bolts’ senior leading scorer, to regain a double-digit advantage. It appeared the Bolts finally had their offense back and rolling. They didn’t. Another scoring drought allowed the Fillies back into contention with just a five-point deficit. The Bolts finished 16 of 55 (29 percent) from the floor.
“We beat them in their defense,” Lane said. “We stopped them. It was hard for them to score on us. We just couldn’t finish it.”
The Fillies, meanwhile, went 10 of 30 from the field — including just 1 of 10 from distance. That allowed Thunder Basin’s inevitable icing run. A corner 3 from junior Brooke Conklin followed by a wide-open layup from Taylor proved the capping buckets of the Bolts’ winning run. Taylor’s layup gave the Bolts an 11-point lead inside 2 minutes and the Fillies’ desperation grasps for points came away empty.
Despite repeated charges at their quadrant rival, Natrona County fell once again. Lane led the Fillies with 12 points while Robertson managed just two on a second-quarter bucket. In the six meetings between the two schools, Natrona County has never beaten Thunder Basin.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans