Fillies' late run not enough as Thunder Basin pulls away

The final three and half minutes of the second quarter were spent trading free-throw attempts. Senior Payton McGrath scored a transition and-1 off a quick rebound outlet pass for the Bolts and junior wing Brooklyn Hytrek scored a running baseline layup to interrupt the monotony of back-and-forth trips to the charity stripe. That kept the Bolts content, as their half-court offense couldn’t penetrate the Fillies’ defense, and the Fillies stayed in contention at the line when the Bolts defense collapsed on either Lane or Robertson and hacked in attempt of knocking the ball loose.

“It was definitely very tough,” Lane admitted. “They doubled up on us, had good defense. They would drop on us and that made it really hard for us to kick it back out to the guards.”

Natrona County was able to get within two points midway through the third period as the Bolts’ shooting woes continued. During a stretch that spanned both the second and third quarters, the Bolts missed 13 consecutive field-goal attempts. That span eventually grew into a 1-for-17 run. That opened the door and a Coughenour 3, followed by an Emma Patik layup, cut the lead to just one possession. That came after Coughenour returned from her diaphragm injury that was compounded by panic.

“I just couldn’t get any air in,” she said, “so I was freaking out a little.”