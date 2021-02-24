Fillies looks to keep impressive season going against rival Trojans

Two years ago the Natrona County girls basketball team won just one game. Thursday, the Fillies enter the annual Peach Basket against crosstown rival Kelly Walsh as a state championship contender.

"It's been amazing to see because it's been two years in the making," NC senior Brooklyn Hytrek said. "It's great to see that all of our hard work these past two years is coming to fruition."

Hytrek, maybe more than any other Filly, is a perfect example of just how far Natrona County has come since that one-win season. She watched the majority of the 2018-19 season from the sidelines after tearing her ACL. She came back last season to average 5.9 points per game and help the Fillies qualify for state. But with Natrona County set to take on Kelly Walsh in the first round of the 2020 Class 4A tournament, the entire 3A/4A tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hytrek and fellow senior Ruby Salazar have channeled that disappointment into trying to help the Fillies finish what they didn't get to last season.

"Last year we got to see how important having a season is," Hytrek said. "We're looking for redemption since we didn't get to play at state last year. I'm just enjoying every second of this season."