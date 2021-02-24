Fillies looks to keep impressive season going against rival Trojans

Two years ago the Natrona County girls basketball team won just one game. Thursday, the Fillies enter the annual Peach Basket against crosstown rival Kelly Walsh as a state championship contender.
"It's been amazing to see because it's been two years in the making," NC senior Brooklyn Hytrek said. "It's great to see that all of our hard work these past two years is coming to fruition."
Hytrek, maybe more than any other Filly, is a perfect example of just how far Natrona County has come since that one-win season. She watched the majority of the 2018-19 season from the sidelines after tearing her ACL. She came back last season to average 5.9 points per game and help the Fillies qualify for state. But with Natrona County set to take on Kelly Walsh in the first round of the 2020 Class 4A tournament, the entire 3A/4A tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hytrek and fellow senior Ruby Salazar have channeled that disappointment into trying to help the Fillies finish what they didn't get to last season.
"Last year we got to see how important having a season is," Hytrek said. "We're looking for redemption since we didn't get to play at state last year. I'm just enjoying every second of this season."
It's easy to see why. Outside of a loss to undefeated Douglas and a road setback at Green River, the Fillies have won 10 games by double digits, including a 78-8 rout of Riverton on Saturday. They are averaging 59.9 points per game and their full-court pressure defense is forcing 22.6 turnovers per game.
Obviously, Kelly Walsh (2-13) will have to do a better job against the Fillies' press than it did in a 58-38 loss back in December, but KW head coach Sara Tuomi believes the Trojans are showing signs of doing just that.
"Our game against Gillette this past weekend (a 46-42 loss) was probably the best four quarters we have played in an entire game," she said. "We had been working on our press break and it definitely showed for us. So we just have to continue to build on that."
Kelly Walsh has gotten solid play from junior Logann Alvar, who is averaging 9.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and sophomore Cydney Eskew (7.4 points), but will probably need help from its role players to pull off the upset.
Tuomi added that the Trojans have taken things on a week-by-week basis this season rather than focusing on the big picture.
"Our mentality all year has been, 'Can we get better each week?'" she admitted. "And I think we have gotten better in certain aspects every week. Now is the time to put it all together and start showing those things."
The Fillies, meanwhile, have been showing out all season. Hytrek and Salazar have been the driving forces the the Fillies' resurgence, although neither one is averaging double-digit points. Junior guard Emma Patik paces NC with 14.3 points per game, with sophomore Megan Hagar adding 10.6.
For head coach Brian Costello, though, none of Natrona County's success this season would be possible without the work of Hytrek and Salazar.
"I am so proud of Ruby and Brooklyn for their unselfishness," he said. "They could both score more, but they know that's not what this is about. This is about the Fillies.
"They have taken a backseat sometimes and let the younger kids have the glory," he added. "They put the team above themselves and that type of leadership has resonated throughout the program."
Then-sophomore Katelynn Campbell gave Natrona County a 45-44 victory in last year's Peach Basket with a buzzer-beating 30-foot 3-pointer.
The Fillies (and the Trojans) know this year's game likely won't match that for excitement, but that's OK with Salazar and her teammates.
"We have to communicate on defense and play as a team," Salazar stated. "All season we've focused on making the extra pass and being unselfish. And if one person isn't having a good night then someone else is always ready to step up."
