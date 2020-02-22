First-half run helps Kelly Walsh pull away from Riverton

Kelly Walsh has started to find its confidence. Carrying a five-game winning streak into Saturday afternoon's Northwest quadrant clash against the last team to beat them, the Trojans played one of their most complete games to date. And they played like they knew it.
Senior Danilynn Schell hit a 3 on the Trojans' opening possession to give the home team a permanent lead in Kelly Walsh's 57-42 win over Riverton. And the Wolverines may have lost more than just the game by the time they walked out of Kelly Walsh High School.
Riverton trailed just 12-8 midway through the first quarter when leading scorer Alexxis Motisi needed help walking off the court. She didn't put any weight on her left foot and spent the rest of the game at the end of the bench. Motisi, who averages 15.6 points and 49 percent from the field, had just two points before her exit. She walked unencumbered afterwards, giving some encouragement.
"That changed everything," Kelly Walsh head coach Sara Tuomi said. "You're always focusing on her because she's a great scorer."
Kelly Walsh took advantage of the Wolverines' 5-minute scoring drought immediately following Motisi's departure and went on a 12-0 run to seize control. It remained a double-digit game the rest of the way despite volleyball-line 3's from Riverton senior Ahkaysha Menor. She finished with a team-high 9 points.
Riverton continually relied on the deep ball to stay in contention. The Wolverines made 11 (for 33 of their 42 points) from distance.
You have free articles remaining.
"Not much you can do about that," Tuomi said. "There's got to be a weakness in everything you do and if you're going to shoot from the volleyball 10-foot line then let them go for it."
The Trojans switched out of their 2-3 zone in the second half and widened their reach to beyond the arc. That at least lowered their opponents shooting percentage while their own offense exceeded.
Schell and senior classmate Isabel Lyons provided a lift from the perimeter while Naya Shime, Jayla Johnson, Corin Carruth and Rachel Schmucker used their size advantage to own the paint and the boards. Schell scored a team-high 13 and Shime, playing against the high school she transferred from at the winter break, added 11.
"It's hard because I'm still really close with a lot of the girls on the team," Shime said of the situation. "But it also brings out a fun competitiveness."
That second-quarter run to stretch their lead kick-started the Trojans' offense, which has been susceptible to slow starts even while on their current six-game winning streak. Friday night they fell behind 8-1 and 14-6 to Cody before kicking into gear for a 43-37 win. The Trojans pinpointed those misfires as a key area of improvement.
There's also minor tweaks that Tuomi said she hopes to see made in upcoming practices. Even with those in mind, the Trojans like where they're at with the Peach Basket looming.
"I think we're just getting better and better every game," Shime said. "We're shuddering in the first half a lot but I think the game today really proved if we can get that good start then we'll get a good ending."
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans