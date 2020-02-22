First-half run helps Kelly Walsh pull away from Riverton

Riverton continually relied on the deep ball to stay in contention. The Wolverines made 11 (for 33 of their 42 points) from distance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Not much you can do about that," Tuomi said. "There's got to be a weakness in everything you do and if you're going to shoot from the volleyball 10-foot line then let them go for it."

The Trojans switched out of their 2-3 zone in the second half and widened their reach to beyond the arc. That at least lowered their opponents shooting percentage while their own offense exceeded.

Schell and senior classmate Isabel Lyons provided a lift from the perimeter while Naya Shime, Jayla Johnson, Corin Carruth and Rachel Schmucker used their size advantage to own the paint and the boards. Schell scored a team-high 13 and Shime, playing against the high school she transferred from at the winter break, added 11.

"It's hard because I'm still really close with a lot of the girls on the team," Shime said of the situation. "But it also brings out a fun competitiveness."