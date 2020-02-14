First-quarter run spurs Fillies to pull away from Laramie

It had been nearly a month since Natrona County’s last home win. The Fillies stepped back into Jerry Dalton Gym on Friday night as winners in just one of their last five games and hadn’t walked out of their home gym victorious since Jan. 17. They had some pent-up frustrations that, unfortunately for Laramie, were let loose at last.
The Fillies ended the first quarter on a 16-2 run, extended that clip to a 20-point lead and simply overwhelmed a Laramie team that’s still without a win over a 4A opponent since the season’s opening weekend. The lopsided contest finished 61-37 and the home team walked away with satisfied grins.
“It’s good to get back to what we know how to do and what we do well,” senior Kate Robertson said. “It’s good to have a game where we’re more confident, but we need to transfer that into games with the bigger, tougher teams.”
Laramie scored the game’s opening bucket on its first possession before going cold. Class 4A’s worst-shooting team (28.5 percent) went more than 8 minutes without a field goal — scoring just two separate free throws during that stretch — to put itself in a chasm early.
Natrona County countered with 18 points during that stretch, scoring in a multitude of ways. There was the successful high-low game with Robertson at the elbow, dishing down to sophomore Alesha Lane on the block. The Fillies also dissected the Laramie defense by patiently passing around the perimeter until a premier opportunity presented itself. And sometimes they stuck to the trusty formula of defensive pressure forcing a turnover and then scoring in transition.
The Fillies’ offense found its rhythm. They played with confidence and even the rallying Laramie timeouts did little to stop the onslaught.
“Tonight it showed how well we work together,” Robertson said. “If we can continue to execute our plays and stuff we’ll do good the rest of the season.”
Natrona County’s shooting percentage dipped midway through the second and into halftime. Acrobatic post shots from Lane stopped falling and the guards couldn’t find consistency in their outside shot. That gave Laramie enough time to claw away at the lead but not enough to erase it. The two went into halftime with the same 14-point lead they began the second quarter with. The Fillies’ work-rate swagger gave way to a more concerned note of “not again.”
So the Fillies went back to basics. They maintained the kind of defensive pressure that averages forcing 18.6 turnovers per game and forced the struggling Plainsmen to play at their tempo. Robertson, Hailey Gibson, Brooklyn Hytrek and Kylie Hilderbrand maintained their energy on the bench as Lane, Tessa Coughenour, Emma Patik, Katelyn Campbell and Ruby Salazar returned the favor on the court. Together, they stretched the lead back to more than 20 in the third quarter. That, in essence, put the game out of reach against an offense that’s only scored over 40 points in four of its previous 15 games.
“We definitely have things we need to work on, defensively,” Robertson said. “But it was nice to get out there and work on the things that we need to.”
Laramie leading scorer Kylee Cox continued to hit 3s into the final period to pull the Plainsmen within 20. The junior came in averaging 10.9 points and walked away with 12 on four makes from distance. Sophomore Janey Adair scored 11 of her game-high 17 for the visitors.
Determined to finish games with high intensity throughout the final month of the season, the Fillies continued to slash through the defense with opportunistic patience. They caught Laramie out of position, putting the visitors in foul trouble in the final quarter. They also emptied their bench that runs 10-deep, giving even more valuable experience to their reserves. By the time the starting lineup was off the floor Lane had scored 15, and Robertson added 12 to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists.
Not until the final horn did the Fillies allow themselves to look forward and to another favorable matchup with Cheyenne South on Saturday.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans