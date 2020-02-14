First-quarter run spurs Fillies to pull away from Laramie

The Fillies’ offense found its rhythm. They played with confidence and even the rallying Laramie timeouts did little to stop the onslaught.

“Tonight it showed how well we work together,” Robertson said. “If we can continue to execute our plays and stuff we’ll do good the rest of the season.”

Natrona County’s shooting percentage dipped midway through the second and into halftime. Acrobatic post shots from Lane stopped falling and the guards couldn’t find consistency in their outside shot. That gave Laramie enough time to claw away at the lead but not enough to erase it. The two went into halftime with the same 14-point lead they began the second quarter with. The Fillies’ work-rate swagger gave way to a more concerned note of “not again.”

So the Fillies went back to basics. They maintained the kind of defensive pressure that averages forcing 18.6 turnovers per game and forced the struggling Plainsmen to play at their tempo. Robertson, Hailey Gibson, Brooklyn Hytrek and Kylie Hilderbrand maintained their energy on the bench as Lane, Tessa Coughenour, Emma Patik, Katelyn Campbell and Ruby Salazar returned the favor on the court. Together, they stretched the lead back to more than 20 in the third quarter. That, in essence, put the game out of reach against an offense that’s only scored over 40 points in four of its previous 15 games.