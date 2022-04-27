Former Kelly Walsh standout Kayla Gilliam takes over KW girls' basketball program

Kayla (Fakelman) Gilliam, a former three-sport standout at Kelly Walsh, will be the Trojans' head girls' basketball coach. The announcement was posted Wednesday on the Kelly Walsh High School Twitter account.

Gilliam, who graduated from Kelly Walsh in 2010, was a two-time all-state selection in basketball (2009-10) and also earned all-state honors in volleyball and soccer for the Trojans.

She was a two-year starter at Colorado Christian University and helped lead the Cougars to the 2015 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship and the NCAA Division II Tournament. Gilliam averaged 7.4 points per game as a senior.

She replaces Sara Tuomi, who resigned last month after compiling a 105-103 record in nine seasons. The 105 wins are the most in program history.

