Gillette snaps losing streak as Fillies' offense falters to open quadrant play

Every Natrona County possession mattered in the final 20 seconds. Down by 5 and clinging to a hope, the Fillies sent an in-bounds pass near mid-court into their guard at the top of the key. The pass went through her hands and sailed out of bounds. It was just one of those nights.
A frustrating Friday night at Jerry Dalton Gym saw the scrappy Fillies stay even with Gillette but unable to pull out a crucial Class 4A Northeast quadrant opener. The Camels won 48-41 to snap their own 10-game losing streak as well as Natrona County’s seven-game winning run.
Little could have slowed either offense down any more than their sputtering starts showed. Neither team scored until nearly 2 minutes into the game and after the Fillies answered that bucket they went on a multi-minute drought. Still, a Kate Robertson bucket and a free throw from Brooklyn Hytrek was enough to keep it a one-point game (6-5) after one quarter.
“They’ve got a pretty smart coach over there,” NC head coach Brian Costello said of his counterpart, Mitch Holst. “They had a plan for what we were doing, they took things away and we had a hard time adjusting. In fact, first half we only had two players make a basket. They made it hard on us.”
Natrona County’s defense had held teams to under 40 points and Gillette had shot less than 30 percent coming in, so the Camels’ offensive hardships weren’t uncharacteristic. However, the Camels’ full-court press and rebounding took the home side by surprise. Having allowed nearly 60 points per game, Gillette forced uncomfortable shots and consistently got into passing lanes. Natrona County went 5 minutes with no score whatsoever and, during that stretch, saw a tie game go to only a three-point deficit.
Alesha Lane and Robertson broke that drought with consecutive buckets to bring a downpour of scoring, relatively, before halftime. The two teams traded buckets before junior Shealea Milliron closed the half with a quick 4-0 run of her own to give the Camels an 18-13 lead at the break. Milliron had 10 by that point, trailed only by Robertson’s 8.
With that, two programs responsible for 21 of the last 30 state championships went back to the drawing board to solve each other.
Natrona County uncharacteristically struggled with rebounding against the smaller Camels and found themselves the perpetrator of too many turnovers. The Fillies fixed enough of those mistakes to take a lead but not enough to maintain it. The Fillies outscored their first-half total with a 16-point third quarter but saw a late 3 from Gillette senior Alli West give the Camels a one-point lead going into the final quarter.
“We’ve got 10 really good players and they just need to relax and come out and play like they can to get through those nerves,” Costello said. “Some of them are sophomores or juniors that didn’t play very much. They’ll get there. It’s early and I have a ton of faith in our group. I wouldn’t trade them for anybody.”
Gillette held that lead intermittently in the final chapter with the home team drawing level three times but never re-taking the lead. More timely shooting from Milliron and crucial points from sophomore Maddie Jacobson provided enough of a lift when the Camels needed it. When the Fillies clawed back to make it a two-point game in the final minute, junior Livia Castellanos sank a pair of free throws for the visitors and the Fillies never got any closer.
“Just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch,” Costello noted.
Milliron finished with a game-high 18 points while Robertson ended the night with 15 of her own.
Natrona County’s drought against the Camels, dating back to Dec. 11, 2015, continues. NC assistant coach Emily Robertson, Kate’s older sister, started in the post then.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans