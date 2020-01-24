Gillette snaps losing streak as Fillies' offense falters to open quadrant play

Alesha Lane and Robertson broke that drought with consecutive buckets to bring a downpour of scoring, relatively, before halftime. The two teams traded buckets before junior Shealea Milliron closed the half with a quick 4-0 run of her own to give the Camels an 18-13 lead at the break. Milliron had 10 by that point, trailed only by Robertson’s 8.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With that, two programs responsible for 21 of the last 30 state championships went back to the drawing board to solve each other.

Natrona County uncharacteristically struggled with rebounding against the smaller Camels and found themselves the perpetrator of too many turnovers. The Fillies fixed enough of those mistakes to take a lead but not enough to maintain it. The Fillies outscored their first-half total with a 16-point third quarter but saw a late 3 from Gillette senior Alli West give the Camels a one-point lead going into the final quarter.

“We’ve got 10 really good players and they just need to relax and come out and play like they can to get through those nerves,” Costello said. “Some of them are sophomores or juniors that didn’t play very much. They’ll get there. It’s early and I have a ton of faith in our group. I wouldn’t trade them for anybody.”