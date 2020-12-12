Girls basketball: Natrona County improves to 2-0 with victory over Kelly Walsh

Kelly Walsh fans might find it hard to believe, but there were only five Natrona County players at any given time Saturday night. No doubt it seemed like more to the Trojans, who struggled to get the ball across half-court against the Fillies’ defensive pressure for most of the first half.

Natrona County (2-0) scored 20 consecutive spanning the first and second quarters to turn a 6-4 deficit into a 24-6 lead on their way to a 61-43 victory over their crosstown rivals at the KW Gym. Emma Patik capped the Fillies’ first-half blitz with a layup at the buzzer to give Natrona County a 28-12 advantage at the break.

Patik, who finished with a game-high 21 points, started the second half with a layup off a cut to the basket to extend the lead to 30-12 before the Trojans finally found some rhythm on offense.

Sophomore Peyton Carruth came off the bench to spark a 16-4 run that allowed Kelly Walsh (0-2) to pull within 34-28. Carruth cut the lead to single digits at 31-23 with a putback. Megan Hagar then knocked down a 3-pointer for the Fillies before Carruth responded with a triple of her own and a drive to the rim and suddenly the Trojans trailed just 34-28.

Back-to-back baskets by Tamryn Blom and Brooklyn Hytrek allowed Natrona County to take a 10-point lead into the final quarter.