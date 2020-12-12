Girls basketball: Natrona County improves to 2-0 with victory over Kelly Walsh

Kelly Walsh fans might find it hard to believe, but there were only five Natrona County players at any given time Saturday night. No doubt it seemed like more to the Trojans, who struggled to get the ball across half-court against the Fillies’ defensive pressure for most of the first half.
Natrona County (2-0) scored 20 consecutive spanning the first and second quarters to turn a 6-4 deficit into a 24-6 lead on their way to a 61-43 victory over their crosstown rivals at the KW Gym. Emma Patik capped the Fillies’ first-half blitz with a layup at the buzzer to give Natrona County a 28-12 advantage at the break.
Patik, who finished with a game-high 21 points, started the second half with a layup off a cut to the basket to extend the lead to 30-12 before the Trojans finally found some rhythm on offense.
Sophomore Peyton Carruth came off the bench to spark a 16-4 run that allowed Kelly Walsh (0-2) to pull within 34-28. Carruth cut the lead to single digits at 31-23 with a putback. Megan Hagar then knocked down a 3-pointer for the Fillies before Carruth responded with a triple of her own and a drive to the rim and suddenly the Trojans trailed just 34-28.
Back-to-back baskets by Tamryn Blom and Brooklyn Hytrek allowed Natrona County to take a 10-point lead into the final quarter.
The Fillies turned up the defensive pressure to start the final frame, resulting in six quick points as they extended their lead to 44-30, with the final bucket of the mini-run coming off a half-court pass from Hagar to Patik.
Logann Alvar worked her way inside for two baskets to keep Kelly Walsh close, but two free throws from Patik and a 3-pointer from Katelynn Campbell made it 49-34 with 5 minutes remaining.
Kelly Walsh got within 13 on a couple of occasions in the final minutes, but fittingly, Patik and Hytrek finished the scoring with fast-break layups — Hytrek’s came just before the final buzzer — to account for the final points.
Early on, it looked like the Trojans were more than ready to match up with the Fillies. They led 2-1 after a steal and layup from Katie Farley, 4-3 after a bucket in the paint from Alvar and 6-4 off a layup from Elayna Chafee before the Natrona County onslaught.
Hager started the Fillies’ 20-0 run with back-to-back layups, followed by five quick points from Patik and a 3-pointer from Campbell. while Alvar led Kelly Walsh with 19.
Hagar and Hytrek added 13 points apiece for Natrona County
The Fillies opened their season Thursday with a 58-38 rout of Laramie while the Trojans suffered a 70-38 defeat to two-time Class 3A defending state champion Douglas on Friday.
Natrona County returns to action Thursday when it hosts Cheyenne East before traveling to Douglas to take on the Bearcats. Kelly Walsh is on the road next weekend for games at Cheyenne Central and Green River.
