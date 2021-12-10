Girls basketball results/schedule

Thursday
Oil City Tip-Off
at Casper
Rock Springs 44, Cheyenne South 27
Natrona County 44, Laramie 37, OT
Green River 53, Kelly Walsh 39
Early Bird Tournament
at Gillette
Cody 66, Scottsbluff (Neb.) 49
Thunder Basin 42, Evanston 18
St. Thomas More (S.D.) 60, Gillette 58, OT
Strannigan Tournament
at Lander/Riverton
Sheridan sophs 58, Shoshoni 23
Cheyenne East 59, Star Valley 32
Sheridan 51, Lander 48
Cheyenne Central 55, Riverton 48
Bridger Valley Tournament
Mountain View 58, Farson 24
Lyman 72, Big Piney 43
Burns Winter Classic
Southeast 70, Arvada (Colo.) 8
Pine Bluffs 46, Wheatland 43
Moorcroft 55, Burns 52
Friday
Oil City Tip-Off
Green River vs Laramie
Cheyenne South at Natrona County
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh
Early Bird Tournament
Cody vs St. Thomas More
Scottsbluff at Thunder Basin
Evanston at Gillette
Strannigan Tournament
Shoshoni vs Cheyenne East sophs
Cheyenne East at Lander
Cheyenne East vs Jackson
Sheridan at Riverton
Cheyenne Central vs Star Valley
Bridger Valley Tournament
Snake River vs Big Piney
Cokeville vs Kemmerer
Wind River vs Farson
Snake River vs South Fremont (Idaho)
Cokeville at Lyman
Wind River at Mountain View
Big Piney vs Kemmerer
Burns Winter Classic
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Arvada
Torrington vs Thermopolis
Southeast vs Wheatland
Douglas vs Moorcroft
Newcastle vs Pine Bluffs
Douglas at Pine Bluffs
Thermopolis at Burns
Torrington vs Arvada
Carbon County Classic
Rock River vs Midwest
Dubois at Hanna
Burlington at Saratoga
Burlington at Encampment
Rock River vs Dubois
Midwest at Hanna
East-West Classic
at Lovell
Tongue River vs Powell
Rawlins at Lovell
Pinedale vs Buffalo
Powell vs Big Horn
Tongue River at Lovell
Herder Classic
at Glenrock
Lusk vs Wright
St. Stephens vs Kaycee
Greybull vs Wyoming Indian
Lusk vs St. Stephens
Greybull at Glenrock
Rocky Mountain vs Wright
Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee
Rocky Mountain at Glenrock
Bobcat Invitational
at Upton
Hulett at Upton
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance
Arvada-Clearmont vs Upton JV
Riverside at Upton
Hulett vs Sundance
Saturday
Oil City Tip-Off
Cheyenne South vs Green River
Rock Springs vs Laramie
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County
Early Bird Tournament
Evanston vs Scottsbluff
Cody at Gillette
St. Thomas More at Thunder Basin
Strannigan Tournament
Shoshoni vs Cheyenne Central sophs
Cheyenne Central at Lander
Cheyenne East at Riverton
Sheridan vs Star Valley
Jackson vs Cheyenne Central
Bridger Valley Tournament
Kemmerer vs South Fremont
Wind River vs Snake River
South Fremont at Lyman
Cokeville at Mountain View
Farson at Lyman JV
Burns Winter Classic
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Moorcroft
Southeast vs Newcastle
Thermopolis at Wheatland
Torrington at Pine Bluffs
Douglas vs Arvada
Southeast vs Moorcroft
Newcastle at Burns
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Bufns
Carbon County Classic
Burlington vs Rock River
Dubois vs Saratoga
Burlington at Hanna
Dubois at Encampment
Midwest vs Saratoga
East-West Classic
Pinedale vs Rawlins
Big Horn at Lovell
Powell vs Buffalo
Rawlins vs Tongue River
Big Horn vs Pinedale
Buffalo at Lovell
Herder Classic
Greybull vs Lusk
Wyoming Indian at Glenrock
Wright vs Greybull
Kaycee vs Rocky Mountain
St. Stephens at Glenrock
Bobcat Invitational
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sheridan frosh
Riverside vs Sundance
Sundance at Upton
Riverside vs Hulett