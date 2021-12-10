 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls basketball results/schedule

  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Thursday

Oil City Tip-Off

at Casper

Rock Springs 44, Cheyenne South 27

Natrona County 44, Laramie 37, OT

Green River 53, Kelly Walsh 39

Early Bird Tournament

at Gillette

Cody 66, Scottsbluff (Neb.) 49

Thunder Basin 42, Evanston 18

St. Thomas More (S.D.) 60, Gillette 58, OT

Strannigan Tournament

at Lander/Riverton

Sheridan sophs 58, Shoshoni 23

Cheyenne East 59, Star Valley 32

Sheridan 51, Lander 48

Cheyenne Central 55, Riverton 48

People are also reading…

Bridger Valley Tournament

Mountain View 58, Farson 24

Lyman 72, Big Piney 43

Burns Winter Classic

Southeast 70, Arvada (Colo.) 8

Pine Bluffs 46, Wheatland 43

Moorcroft 55, Burns 52

Friday

Oil City Tip-Off

Green River vs Laramie

Cheyenne South at Natrona County

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh

Early Bird Tournament

Cody vs St. Thomas More

Scottsbluff at Thunder Basin

Evanston at Gillette

Strannigan Tournament

Shoshoni vs Cheyenne East sophs

Cheyenne East at Lander

Cheyenne East vs Jackson

Sheridan at Riverton

Cheyenne Central vs Star Valley

Bridger Valley Tournament

Snake River vs Big Piney

Cokeville vs Kemmerer

Wind River vs Farson

Snake River vs South Fremont (Idaho)

Cokeville at Lyman

Wind River at Mountain View

Big Piney vs Kemmerer

Burns Winter Classic

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Arvada

Torrington vs Thermopolis

Southeast vs Wheatland

Douglas vs Moorcroft

Newcastle vs Pine Bluffs

Douglas at Pine Bluffs

Thermopolis at Burns

Torrington vs Arvada

Carbon County Classic

Rock River vs Midwest

Dubois at Hanna

Burlington at Saratoga

Burlington at Encampment

Rock River vs Dubois

Midwest at Hanna

East-West Classic

at Lovell

Tongue River vs Powell

Rawlins at Lovell

Pinedale vs Buffalo

Powell vs Big Horn

Tongue River at Lovell

Herder Classic

at Glenrock

Lusk vs Wright

St. Stephens vs Kaycee

Greybull vs Wyoming Indian

Lusk vs St. Stephens

Greybull at Glenrock

Rocky Mountain vs Wright

Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee

Rocky Mountain at Glenrock

Bobcat Invitational

at Upton

Hulett at Upton

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance

Arvada-Clearmont vs Upton JV

Riverside at Upton

Hulett vs Sundance

Saturday

Oil City Tip-Off

Cheyenne South vs Green River

Rock Springs vs Laramie

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County

Early Bird Tournament

Evanston vs Scottsbluff

Cody at Gillette

St. Thomas More at Thunder Basin

Strannigan Tournament

Shoshoni vs Cheyenne Central sophs

Cheyenne Central at Lander

Cheyenne East at Riverton

Sheridan vs Star Valley

Jackson vs Cheyenne Central

Bridger Valley Tournament

Kemmerer vs South Fremont

Wind River vs Snake River

South Fremont at Lyman

Cokeville at Mountain View

Farson at Lyman JV

Burns Winter Classic

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Moorcroft

Southeast vs Newcastle

Thermopolis at Wheatland

Torrington at Pine Bluffs

Douglas vs Arvada

Southeast vs Moorcroft

Newcastle at Burns

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Bufns

Carbon County Classic

Burlington vs Rock River

Dubois vs Saratoga

Burlington at Hanna

Dubois at Encampment

Midwest vs Saratoga

East-West Classic

Pinedale vs Rawlins

Big Horn at Lovell

Powell vs Buffalo

Rawlins vs Tongue River

Big Horn vs Pinedale

Buffalo at Lovell

Herder Classic

Greybull vs Lusk

Wyoming Indian at Glenrock

Wright vs Greybull

Kaycee vs Rocky Mountain

St. Stephens at Glenrock

Bobcat Invitational

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sheridan frosh

Riverside vs Sundance

Sundance at Upton

Riverside vs Hulett

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News