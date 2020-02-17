Girls basketball results

Tuesday
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Hulett, (n)
Class 1A southeast
Lingle 55, Hanna 45
Guernsey at Glendo, (n)
Thursday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Natrona County
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central
Laramie at Cheyenne East
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Evanston
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Buffalo
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain
Class 1A
Encampment at Hanna
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette at Sheridan
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Cody
Rock Springs at Riverton
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Laramie
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Jackson
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Thermopolis
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Worland
Powell at Lander
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Wheatland
Rawlins at Burns
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Pinedale
Lyman at Big Piney
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Tongue River
Greybull at Riverside
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lusk
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer
Shoshoni at Wind River
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A Northwest
St. Stephens at Burlington
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Guernsey
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Saratoga
Farson at Cokeville
Class 1A
Encampment at Rock River
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Glenrock
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County at Gillette
Sheridan at Thunder Basin
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Kelly Walsh
Cody at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Green River
Evanston at Star Valley
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Newcastle
Thermopolis at Douglas
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Lovell
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Torrington
Wheatland at Rawlins
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Lyman
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Southeast
Class 2A
Greybull at Big Horn
Tongue River at Shoshoni
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Snake River
Inter-class
Hulett at Sundance
St. Stephens at Riverside
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs
Interstate
North Park, Colo. at Encampment