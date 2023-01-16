Girls basketball schedule Jan. 16-21

Monday
Class 2A
Shoshoni vs Burns
Tuesday
Interstate
Mitchell (Neb.) at Pine Bluffs
Wednesday
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne East
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central
Thursday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Evanston
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Midwest
People are also reading…
Class 1A Northwest
Riverside at Meeteetse
Interstate
Snake River at Rangely (Colo.)
Friday
Class 1A Northeast
Gillette at Sheridan
Thunder Basin at Natrona County
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Cody
Rock Springs at Riverton
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Laramie
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Jackson
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Glenrock
Moorcroft at Newcastle
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Worland
Powell at Thermopolis
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Douglas
Torrington at Wheatland
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Lyman
Lander at Mountain View
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Rocky Mountain
Shoshoni at Wind River
Class 2A Southeast
Burns at Lusk
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian
Big Piney at St. Stephens
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Dubois
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Saratoga
Farson at Encampment
Inter-class
Tongue River at Riverside
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey
Interstate
Mitchell (Neb.) at Southeast
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County at Gillette
Sheridan at Thunder Basin
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Kelly Walsh
Cody at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Green River
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Buffalo
Moorcroft at Glenrock
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland
Class 3A Southeast
Douglas at Torrington
Wheatland at Rawlins
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Pinedale
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Sundance
Wright at Tongue River
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni
Wind River at Greybull
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Burns
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at St. Stephens
Big Piney at Wyoming Indian
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont
Upton at Kaycee
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Riverside
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Guernsey
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Encampment
Farson at Saratoga
Inter-class
Lusk at Southeast
Interstate
Marsh Valley (Idaho) at Star Valley