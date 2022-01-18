 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls basketball schedule (Jan. 18-22)

  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Inter-class

Powell frosh at Meeteetse

Interstate

Pine Bluffs at Mitchell, Neb.

Wednesday

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East at Laramie

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South

Thursday

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Green River

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Big Horn

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Kaycee

Inter-class

People are also reading…

Lander JV at Dubois

Interstate

Snake River at Meeker, Colo.

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin

Sheridan at Gillette

Class 4A Northwest

Cody at Natrona County

Riverton at Rock Springs

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central at Laramie

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Star Valley

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Newcastle

Buffalo at Douglas

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Powell

Worland at Lovell

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Rawlins

Wheatland at Torrington

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Pinedale

Mountain View at Kemmerer

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Wright

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain at Riverside

Greybull at Shoshoni

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Lusk

Class 2A Southwest

Big Piney at Wind River

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Upton

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Saratoga

Farson at Encampment

Class 1A

Hanna at Midwest

Inter-class

Burlington at Tongue River

Interstate

Snake River at Soroco, Colo.

Southeast at Mitchell, Neb.

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette at Kelly Walsh

Thunder Basin at Sheridan

Class 4A Northwest

Natrona County at Riverton

Rock Springs at Cody

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Jackson

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Buffalo

Douglas at Thermopolis

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Worland

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins at Wheatland

Torrington at Burns

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale at Mountain View

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Sundance

Moorcroft at Wright

Class 2A Northwest

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain

Riverside at Greybull

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Glenrock

Class 2A Southwest

St. Stephens at Big Piney

Wind River at Wyoming Indian

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Kaycee

Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Burlington

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Hanna

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Encampment

Inter-class

Tongue River at Lovell

Lusk at Southeast

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News