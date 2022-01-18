Girls basketball schedule (Jan. 18-22)

Tuesday
Inter-class
Powell frosh at Meeteetse
Interstate
Pine Bluffs at Mitchell, Neb.
Wednesday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Laramie
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South
Thursday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Green River
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Big Horn
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Kaycee
Inter-class
People are also reading…
Lander JV at Dubois
Interstate
Snake River at Meeker, Colo.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin
Sheridan at Gillette
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Natrona County
Riverton at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Laramie
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Star Valley
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Newcastle
Buffalo at Douglas
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Powell
Worland at Lovell
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Rawlins
Wheatland at Torrington
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Pinedale
Mountain View at Kemmerer
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Riverside
Greybull at Shoshoni
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Lusk
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney at Wind River
Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Saratoga
Farson at Encampment
Class 1A
Hanna at Midwest
Inter-class
Burlington at Tongue River
Interstate
Snake River at Soroco, Colo.
Southeast at Mitchell, Neb.
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette at Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin at Sheridan
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County at Riverton
Rock Springs at Cody
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Jackson
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Buffalo
Douglas at Thermopolis
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Wheatland
Torrington at Burns
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Mountain View
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Sundance
Moorcroft at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain
Riverside at Greybull
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Big Piney
Wind River at Wyoming Indian
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee
Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Burlington
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Encampment
Inter-class
Tongue River at Lovell
Lusk at Southeast