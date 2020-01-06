Girls basketball schedule

Tuesday
Inter-class
Worland at Cody, 5:30 p.m.
Powell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Southeast at Mitchell, Neb., 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Interstate
Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Inter-class
Burlington at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain JV at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.
Interstate
Sundance at Newell, S.D., 5 p.m.
Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 5:30 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs
Wheatland at Cheyenne East JV, 11 a.m.
Natrona County vs Alliance, Neb., 5 p.m.
Green River at Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m.
Sheridan vs Riverton, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 3A
Torrington at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wind River at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Dubois, 5 p.m.
Burlington at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Rock River, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Cody at Powell, 5:30 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
Kelly Walsh vs Wheatland, 12:30 p.m.
Laramie vs Sheridan, 3:30 p.m.
Green River vs Natrona County, 3:30 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m.
Riverton vs Pine Bluffs, 6:30 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne South, 6:30 p.m.
Powder River Classic
at Kaycee
WHO'S HERE: Arvada-Clearmont, Sundance, Kaycee, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Wright.
Pinedale Winter Classic
WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Lyman, Mountain View, Rawlins, Thermopolis.
Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, noon
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 1 p.m.
Inter-class
Wyoming Indian at Cody, 1:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Newcastle at Gering, Neb
Taco John's Invite
Evanston at Cheyenne Central, noon
Sheridan vs Rock Springs, noon
Wheatland vs Lusk, noon
Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, 3 p.m.
Green River at Cheyenne South, 3 p.m.
Natrona County vs Riverton, 4:30 p.m.
