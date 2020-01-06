Girls basketball schedule
Girls basketball schedule

Tuesday

Inter-class

Worland at Cody, 5:30 p.m.

Powell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Southeast at Mitchell, Neb., 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Interstate

Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Inter-class

Burlington at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain JV at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.

Interstate

Sundance at Newell, S.D., 5 p.m.

Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 5:30 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs

Wheatland at Cheyenne East JV, 11 a.m.

Natrona County vs Alliance, Neb., 5 p.m.

Green River at Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m.

Sheridan vs Riverton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A

Torrington at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wind River at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois, 5 p.m.

Burlington at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Rock River, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Cody at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

Kelly Walsh vs Wheatland, 12:30 p.m.

Laramie vs Sheridan, 3:30 p.m.

Green River vs Natrona County, 3:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m.

Riverton vs Pine Bluffs, 6:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne South, 6:30 p.m.

Powder River Classic

at Kaycee

WHO'S HERE: Arvada-Clearmont, Sundance, Kaycee, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Wright.

Pinedale Winter Classic

WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Lyman, Mountain View, Rawlins, Thermopolis.

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, noon

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 1 p.m.

Inter-class

Wyoming Indian at Cody, 1:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Newcastle at Gering, Neb

Taco John's Invite

Evanston at Cheyenne Central, noon

Sheridan vs Rock Springs, noon

Wheatland vs Lusk, noon

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, 3 p.m.

Green River at Cheyenne South, 3 p.m.

Natrona County vs Riverton, 4:30 p.m.

Powder River Classic

at Kaycee

WHO'S HERE: Arvada-Clearmont, Sundance, Kaycee, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Wright.

Pinedale Winter Classic

WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Lyman, Mountain View, Rawlins, Thermopolis.

