Girls basketball schedule

Tuesday

Class 4A

Sheridan at Cody

Evanston at Rock Springs

Interstate

Burns at Bridgeport, Neb.

Moorcroft at Faith, S.D.

Upton at Newell, S.D.

Thursday

Class 4A

Cody at Kelly Walsh

Class 3A Southwest

Kemmerer at Lyman

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast

Class 1A

Hanna at Saratoga

Inter-class

Sheridan at Buffalo

Pinedale at Big Piney

Interstate

Crawford, Neb. at Guernsey

Mitchell, Neb. at Torrington

Sundance at Harding County, S.D.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Riverton

Green River at Thunder Basin

Sheridan at Natrona County

Class 3A

Douglas at Burns

Newcastle at Wheatland

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Tongue River

Class 2A

Shoshoni at Big Horn

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Snake River

Class 1A

Encampment at Rock River

Inter-class

Laramie at Rawlins

Big Piney at Kemmerer

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Southeast at Pine Bluffs

Pinedale at Jackson

Mountain View at Evanston

Cokeville at Star Valley sophs

Interstate

Cheyenne Central at Scottsbluff, Neb.

Gillette at Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens

Big Horn Basin Tournament

at Cowley & Powell

Riverside vs Lovell

Worland at Rocky Mountain

Lovell vs St. Stephens

Worland vs Riverside

St. Stephens at Rocky Mountain

Thermopolis vs Greybull

Burlington at Powell

Thermopolis vs Wyoming Indian

Wind River vs Burlington

Greybull vs Wyoming Indian

Wind River at Powell

Little Six

at Meeteetse

Roberts, Mont. at Meeteetse

Dubois vs Midwest

Fort Washakie vs Arvada-Clearmont

Dubois vs Roberts, Mont.

Fort Washakie vs Midwest

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Cody at Riverton

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Laramie

Class 3A

Rawlins at Mountain View

Torrington at Douglas

Buffalo at Burns

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Big Horn

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment

Class 1A

Hanna at Farson

Saratoga at Rock River

Guernsey at Hulett

Inter-class

Wright at Kaycee

Lander at Jackson

Wheatland at Glenrock

Evanston at Lyman

Interstate

Rich County, Utah at Cokeville

Hill City, S.D. at Sundance

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne East

Pine Bluffs at Holyoke, Colo.

Star Valley at Preston, Idaho

Little Six

Arvada-Clearmont at Meeteetse

Fort Washakie vs Roberts, Mont.

Midwest at Meeteetse

Dubois vs Arvada-Clearmont

Sacred Heart Hoops Classic

at Spearfish, S.D.

Newcastle vs Rapid City (S.D.) Christian School

Thunder Basin vs Pine Ridge, S.D.

Gillette vs Rapid City (S.D.) Central

