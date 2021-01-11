 Skip to main content
Girls basketball schedule
agate

Girls basketball schedule

  • Updated
Tuesday

Inter-class

Kemmerer at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.

Worland at Cody, 5:30 p.m.

Greybull at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Lander at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Laramie sophs at Rock River, 4:30 p.m.

Interstate

Moorcroft at Hot Springs, S.D., 6 p.m.

Upton at Faith, S.D., 6 p.m.

Thursday

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Piney at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Harding County, S.D. at Sundance, 5 p.m.

Cokeville at Rich, Utah, 5:30 p.m.

Torrington at Mitchell, Neb., 6 p.m.

Teton, Idaho at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Star Valley at Pocatello, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 4 p.m.

Natrona County at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cody, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Torrington at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Wheatland at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Thermopolis at Lander, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett, 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Encampment, 5:30 p.m.

Snake River at Farson, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Guernsey at Midwest, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Shoshoni at Powell, 5 pm.

Riverside at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Worland, 5:30 p.m.

Wind River at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Cokeville at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.

Evanston at Mountain View, 5:45 p.m.

Pinedale at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Rawlins at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff, Neb., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Green River at Thunder Basin, 1 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Burns at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Rawlins, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Tongue River, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Lusk at Shoshoni, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont vs Meeteetse, 1 p.m.

Farson at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.

Hulett at Guernsey, 2:30 p.m.

Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Inter-class

Douglas at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Lovell at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.

Dubois at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Mountain View, 2:45 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Star Valley at Soda Springs, Idaho, 12:30 p.m.

Gillette at Gering, Neb., 2 p.m.

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.

Hill City, S.D. at Sundance, 2:30 p.m.

