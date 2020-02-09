Girls basketball schedule
Monday

Class 4A

Evanston at Kelly Walsh

Inter-class

Lusk at Guernsey

Tuesday

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee

Inter-class

Big Piney at Kemmerer

Interstate

Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs

Thursday

Class 3A

Douglas at Wheatland

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Kaycee

Inter-class

Lovell at Greybull

Interstate

Edgemont, S.D. at Hulett

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Star Valley

Cheyenne South at Sheridan

Cody at Evanston

Rock Springs at Jackson

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin

Laramie at Natrona County

Cheyenne East at Gillette

Riverton at Green River

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Mountain View

Class 3A

Burns at Newcastle

Douglas at Torrington

Thermopolis at Powell

Lander at Pinedale

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Sundance

Big Horn at Moorcroft

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull at Tongue River

Riverside at Rocky Mountain

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Glenrock

Southeast at Pine Bluffs

Class 2A Southwest

Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian

Kemmerer at Wind River

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett

Class 1A Northwest

St. Stephens at Meeteetse

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Cokeville

Saratoga at Farson

Interstate

Guernsey at Sioux County, Neb.

Saturday

Class 4A

Laramie at Sheridan

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin

Cheyenne South at Natrona County

Cheyenne Central at Gillette

Riverton at Evanston

Kelly Walsh at Jackson

Cody at Green River

Rock Springs at Star Valley

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Worland

Class 3A

Big Piney at Lander

Lovell at Thermopolis

Rawlins at Buffalo

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Big Horn

Wright at Moorcroft

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Riverside

Rocky Mountain at Greybull

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Pine Bluffs

Lusk at Southeast

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Shoshoni

Wind River at Wyoming Indian

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at St. Stephens

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Glendo

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Farson

Saratoga at Cokeville

Interstate

Mountain View at Manila, Utah

Meeker, Colo. at Snake River

Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle

Mitchell, Neb. at Burns

