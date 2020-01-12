Girls basketball schedule
Girls basketball schedule

Monday

Interstate

Sioux County, Neb. at Guernsey

Tuesday

Inter-class

Rawlins JV at Hanna

Cheyenne JV at Southeast

Interstate

Upton at Newell, S.D.

Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne South

Wednesday

Interstate

North Gem, Idaho at Cokeville

Thursday

Class 4A

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh

Class 2A

Wright at Glenrock

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Arvada-Clearmont

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast

Interstate

Rich, Utah at Cokeville

Mitchell, Neb. at Torrington

Crawford, Neb. at Guernsey

Harding County, S.D. at Sundance

Friday

Class 4A

Cody at Natrona County

Green River at Thunder Basin

Class 3A

Buffalo at Wheatland

Torrington at Douglas

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Southeast

Class 2A

Wright at Tongue River

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Snake River

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Rock River

Inter-class

Laramie at Rawlins

Pinedale at Kemmerer

Mountain View at Evanston

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk

Lyman at Star Valley

Interstate

Sheridan at Billings (Mont.) Skyview

Saratoga at North Park, Colo.

Gillette at Rapid City (S.D.) Central

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne East

Little Six Tournament

at Meeteetse

WHO'S HERE: Meeteetse, Arvada-Clearmont, Dubois, Midwest, Fort Washakie, Ten Sleep.

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Cody at Riverton

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Laramie

Class 3A

Rawlins at Newcastle

Buffalo at Burns

Class 2A

Tongue River at Big Horn

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment

Class 1A

Guernsey at Hulett

Inter-class

Kemmerer at Farson

Star Valley at Mountain View

Big Piney at Jackson

Evanston at Lyman

Interstate

Sundance at Hill City, S.D.

Cheyenne Central at Scottsbluff, Neb.

Belle Fourche, S.D. at Wright

Riggs, S.D. at Thunder Basin

Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens at Gillette

Little Six Tournament

at Meeteetse

WHO'S HERE: Meeteetse, Arvada-Clearmont, Dubois, Midwest, Fort Washakie, Ten Sleep.

