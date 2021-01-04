 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball schedule
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 3A

Newcastle at Worland, (n)

Tuesday

Inter-class

Jackson at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.

Wheatland sophs at Guernsey, 4 p.m.

Hulett at Wright JV, 4:30 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Rocky Mountain JV, 5 p.m.

Interstate

Alliance, Neb. at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.

Class 1A

Saratoga at Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Encampment at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

Greybull at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Hulett, 5:30 p.m.

Kemmerer at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Shoshoni JV, 4:30 p.m.

Wright JV at Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Buffalo at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Green River at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Torrington at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Class 1A

Rock River at Hulett, 2 p.m.

Encampment at Hanna, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Lovell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Upton at Tongue River, 6:30 p.m.

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Crawford, Neb., 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Billings Central at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Laurel, Mont. at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Pinedale Winter Classic

Worland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Kemmerer vs Gillette JV, 4:45 p.m.

Mountain View vs Wheatland, 6:30 p.m.

Sundance Quad

Pine Bluffs at Sundance, 1 p.m.

Kaycee vs Glenrock, 1 p.m.

Glenrock at Sundance, 5 p.m.

Kaycee vs Pine Bluffs, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, noon

Evanston at Cheyenne East, noon

Rock Springs at Laramie, noon

Green River at Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wind River at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Farson, 1:30 p.m.

Hanna at Dubois, 1:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 11 a.m.

Douglas at Riverton, noon

Lusk at Rock River, 1 p.m.

Southeast at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Saratoga, 2:30 p.m.

Kaycee at Wright, 4 p.m.

Powell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Cody at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border Wat

Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.

Billings Central at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Pinedale Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Kemmerer, 9:45 a.m.

Lyman vs Worland, 11:30 a.m.

Mountain View vs Gillette JV, 1:15 p.m.

Wheatland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Big Piney vs Lyman, 4:45 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News