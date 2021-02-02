 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball schedule
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Class 1A

Rock River at Saratoga, (n)

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast, (n)

Torrington at Cheyenne South, (n)

Lyman at Big Piney, (n)

Wednesday

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Saratoga, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Green River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lyman at Lander, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Wright, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Big Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Greybull at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.

Dubois at Shoshoni, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Rich, Utah at Cokeville, 6 p.m.

Harding County, S.D. at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Laramie at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Cody at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Wheatland at Lander, 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Worland at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Pinedale at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Riverside, 2:30 p.m.

Greybull at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 1 p.m.

Kaycee at Upton, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Rock River, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Snake River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Hanna at Encampment, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Mountain View at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Dubois, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.

Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 12:30 p.m.

Riverton at Star Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 1 p.m.

Natrona County at Green River, 1 p.m.

Cody at Jackson, 1 p.m.

Laramie at Gillette, 1 p.m.

Rock Springs at Evanston, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Kemmerer at Powell, 10:30 a.m.

Pinedale at Lovell, 2 p.m.

Thermopolis at Worland, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Torrington, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Tongue River, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Lusk at Moorcroft, 1 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont, 3 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

Encampment at Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Dubois at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Upton, 1:30 p.m.

St. Stephens, at Burlington, 1:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.

Shoshoni Quad

Glenrock at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.

Wright vs Wind River, 12:30 p.m.

Wright at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.

Glenrock vs Wind River, 4 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News