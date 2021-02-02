Girls basketball schedule

Tuesday
Class 1A
Rock River at Saratoga, (n)
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast, (n)
Torrington at Cheyenne South, (n)
Lyman at Big Piney, (n)
Wednesday
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Saratoga, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Green River, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lyman at Lander, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Wright, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Big Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Greybull at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
Dubois at Shoshoni, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Rich, Utah at Cokeville, 6 p.m.
Harding County, S.D. at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Laramie at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Cody at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Wheatland at Lander, 5 p.m.
Rawlins at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
Worland at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Kemmerer at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Pinedale at Powell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Riverside, 2:30 p.m.
Greybull at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, 1 p.m.
Kaycee at Upton, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Rock River, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Snake River, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Hanna at Encampment, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Mountain View at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Dubois, 5:30 p.m.
Southeast at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.
Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 12:30 p.m.
Riverton at Star Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 1 p.m.
Natrona County at Green River, 1 p.m.
Cody at Jackson, 1 p.m.
Laramie at Gillette, 1 p.m.
Rock Springs at Evanston, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Kemmerer at Powell, 10:30 a.m.
Pinedale at Lovell, 2 p.m.
Thermopolis at Worland, 2:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Lander, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Torrington, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Tongue River, 3 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney at Wyoming Indian, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Lusk at Moorcroft, 1 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont, 3 p.m.
Hulett at Kaycee, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.
Encampment at Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Dubois at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Upton, 1:30 p.m.
St. Stephens, at Burlington, 1:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.
Shoshoni Quad
Glenrock at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.
Wright vs Wind River, 12:30 p.m.
Wright at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.
Glenrock vs Wind River, 4 p.m.