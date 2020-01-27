Girls basketball schedule
Girls basketball schedule

Tuesday

Inter-class

Kemmerer at Lyman

Moorcroft at Sundance

Lander at Riverton

Interstate

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Morrill, Neb.

Gering, Neb. at Torrington

Thursday

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley at Evanston

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Buffalo

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Upton

Inter-class

Moorcroft at Southeast

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Natrona County at Sheridan

Thunder Basin at Gillette

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne South at Laramie

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Douglas

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Lander

Lovell at Powell

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Rawlins

Wheatland at Burns

Class 3A Southwest

Big Piney at Pinedale

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Big Horn

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Rocky Mountain

Riverside at Greybull

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Pine Bluffs

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Wyomig Indian

Wind River at Shoshoni

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Burlington

St. Stephens at Ten Sleep

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Farson

Saratoga at Snake River

Class 1A

Hanna at Encampment

Inter-class

Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson

Star Valley at Green River

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Laramie

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Big Piney

Newcastle at Wheatland

Rawlins at Worland

Buffalo at Cody

Class 2A Southeast

Southeast at Glenrock

Class 2A

Big Horn at Rocky Mountain

Shoshoni at Riverside

Lusk at Sundance

Tongue River at Moorcroft

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at St. Stephens

Dubois at Meeteetse

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Snake River

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont at Guernsey

Inter-class

Saratoga at Mountain View

Cheyenne South at Douglas

Kemmerer at Cokeville

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Wyoming Indian at Lyman

Kaycee at Wright

