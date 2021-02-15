Girls basketball schedule

Tuesday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Laramie, (n)
Class 3A
Lyman at Rawlins, (n)
Class 2A
Wyoming Indian at Riverside, (n)
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Upton, (n)
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Saratoga, (n)
Inter-class
Ten Sleep at Worland frosh, (n)
Wednesday
Inter-class
Rock River at Laramie sophs, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Green River, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Thermopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Wright, 5 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Burlington at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Harding County, S.D. at Hulett, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Natrona County, 5 p.m.
Riverton at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Worland, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Wheatland at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Kemmerer at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Moorcroft, 4 p.m.
Wright at Big Horn, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Snake River, 5:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Farson, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Dubois at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.
Encampment at Rock River, 5 p.m.
Inter-class
Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Upton, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.
Gillette at Kelly Walsh, 12:30 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County at Riverton, 2 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cody, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Jackson, 1 p.m.
Star Valley at Evanston, 2 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Wheatland, 3 p.m.
Torrington at Burns, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Mountain View, 10:30 a.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Hulett, 2:30 p.m.
Tongue River at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Greybull at Big Horn, 1:30 p.m.
Shoshoni at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Meeteetse, 3 p.m.
Burlington at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Guernsey, noon
Class 1A Southwest
Rarson at Saratoga, 1 p.m.
Snake River at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Hanna at Encampment, 2 p.m.