Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan 63, Cheyenne Central 48
Star Valley 45, Riverton 41
Cody 81, Jackson 12
Cheyenne East 68, Natrona County 58
Gillette 75, Laramie 47
Thunder Basin 69, Cheyenne South 39
Green River 67, Kelly Walsh 32
Class 3A
Worland 57, Lyman 51
Mountain View 54, Thermopolis 40
Powell 43, Pinedale 22
Lovell 52, Lander 40
Buffalo 61, Torrington 41
Newcastle 48, Wheatland 23
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 56, Tongue River 50, 2OT
Class 2A
Wright 64, Shoshoni 44
Big Piney 61, Wind River 53
Rocky Mountain 50, Wyoming Indian 46
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 59, Midwest 26
Upton 78, Midwest 14
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 59, Meeteetse 28
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga def Snake River
Cokeville 69, Farson 31
Class 1A
Encampment 58, Hanna 22
Rock River 47, Hulett 43
Inter-class
Riverside 45, Big Horn 30
Glenrock 43, Lusk 33
Interstate
Lingle-Fort Laramie 58, Crawford (Neb.) 44