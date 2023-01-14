 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball scores Jan. 14

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Cody 76, Riverton 20

Class 4A

Laramie 62, Rock Springs 33

Class 3A

Mountain View 65, Rawlins 39

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River 51, Big Horn 30

Class 2A

Shoshoni vs Burns, postponed

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 33, Encampment 31

Cokeville 64, Farson 24

Class 1A

Rock River 43, Saratoga 42

Hulett 35, Guernsey 18

Inter-class

Wright 40, Kaycee 22

Wheatland 59, Cheyenne South 31

Interstate

Newcastle 57, Harding County (S.D.) 35

Pine Bluffs 41, Holyoke (Colo.) 18

Rapid City (S.D.) Christian 68, Gillette 56

Scottsbluff (Neb.) 69, Cheyenne East 55

Thunder Basin 54, Rapid City (S.D.) Central 38

Little Six Tournament

Dubois 45, Meeteetse 40

Fort Washakie 42, Midwest 31

Dubois 51, Arvada-Clearmont 46

Big Horn Basin Classic

Riverside 31, Greybull 28

Lander 65, Wind River 19

Powell 57, Thermopolis 19

Lovell 45, Worland 25

Wyoming Indian 55, Greybull 29

Burlington 48, Rocky Mountain 33

Championship, Powell 44, Lovell 24

West River Tourney

Upton vs Moorcroft

