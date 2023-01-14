Girls basketball scores Jan. 14

Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody 76, Riverton 20
Class 4A
Laramie 62, Rock Springs 33
Class 3A
Mountain View 65, Rawlins 39
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River 51, Big Horn 30
Class 2A
Shoshoni vs Burns, postponed
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 33, Encampment 31
Cokeville 64, Farson 24
Class 1A
Rock River 43, Saratoga 42
Hulett 35, Guernsey 18
Inter-class
Wright 40, Kaycee 22
Wheatland 59, Cheyenne South 31
Interstate
Newcastle 57, Harding County (S.D.) 35
Pine Bluffs 41, Holyoke (Colo.) 18
Rapid City (S.D.) Christian 68, Gillette 56
Scottsbluff (Neb.) 69, Cheyenne East 55
Thunder Basin 54, Rapid City (S.D.) Central 38
Little Six Tournament
Dubois 45, Meeteetse 40
Fort Washakie 42, Midwest 31
Dubois 51, Arvada-Clearmont 46
Big Horn Basin Classic
Riverside 31, Greybull 28
Lander 65, Wind River 19
Powell 57, Thermopolis 19
Lovell 45, Worland 25
Wyoming Indian 55, Greybull 29
Burlington 48, Rocky Mountain 33
Championship, Powell 44, Lovell 24
West River Tourney
Upton vs Moorcroft