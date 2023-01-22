Girls basketball scores Jan. 21

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette 72, Natrona County 49
Thunder Basin 59, Sheridan 52
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh 51, Riverton 28
Cody 58, Rock Springs 31
Class 4A Southwest
Green River 63, Jackson 10
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 58, Newcastle 47
Moorcroft 45, Glenrock 42
Class 3A Northwest
Powell 54, Worland 35
Class 3A Southeast
Douglas 73, Torrington 27
Wheatland 45, Rawlins 32
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale 59, Mountain View 46
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 65, Big Horn 64
Tongue River 40, Wright 36
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 43, Shoshoni 28
Greybull 48, Wind River 47
Class 2A Southeast
Burns 42, Pine Bluffs 38
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer 56, St. Stephens 31
Wyoming Indian 71, Big Piney 39
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 36, Hulett 31
Upton 66, Kaycee 34
Class 1A Northwest
Riverside 49, Dubois 37
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 31, Guernsey 28
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment 44, Cokeville 43
Saratoga 53, Farson 29
Inter-class
Southeast 43, Lusk 16
Interstate
Star Valley 39, Marsh Valley (Idaho) 32