agate

Girls basketball scores Jan. 21

Natrona County Basketball

Natrona County's Lexie Ransom shoots over a Thunder Basin defender during their game Friday at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette 72, Natrona County 49

Thunder Basin 59, Sheridan 52

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh 51, Riverton 28

Cody 58, Rock Springs 31

Class 4A Southwest

Green River 63, Jackson 10

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 58, Newcastle 47

Moorcroft 45, Glenrock 42

Class 3A Northwest

Powell 54, Worland 35

Class 3A Southeast

Douglas 73, Torrington 27

Wheatland 45, Rawlins 32

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale 59, Mountain View 46

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance 65, Big Horn 64

Tongue River 40, Wright 36

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 43, Shoshoni 28

Greybull 48, Wind River 47

Class 2A Southeast

Burns 42, Pine Bluffs 38

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer 56, St. Stephens 31

Wyoming Indian 71, Big Piney 39

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont 36, Hulett 31

Upton 66, Kaycee 34

Class 1A Northwest

Riverside 49, Dubois 37

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 31, Guernsey 28

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment 44, Cokeville 43

Saratoga 53, Farson 29

Inter-class

Southeast 43, Lusk 16

Interstate

Star Valley 39, Marsh Valley (Idaho) 32

