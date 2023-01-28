 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
agate

Girls basketball scores Jan. 28

  • 0
Natrona County Basketball

Natrona County's Lexie Ransom shoots over a Thunder Basin defender during their game Friday at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson, postponed to Tuesday

Green River 53, Star Valley 38

Class 4A

Natrona County at Cody, canceled

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, postponed

Riverton at Cheyenne East, canceled

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 26

Class 3A Northwest

Thermopolis at Lovell, postponed

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman 48, Lander 41

Class 3A

People are also reading…

Douglas 76, Glenrock 42

Wheatland at Newcastle, postponed to Feb. 4

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed

Class 2A

Kemmerer at Wind River, canceled

Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, postponed

Greybull at Tongue River, postponed

Shoshoni 40, Big Piney 37

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest, postponed

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Meeteetse, postponed

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 55, Encampment 32

Snake River at Cokeville, postponed to Feb. 14

Class 1A

Farson at Hanna, postponed

Inter-class

Sheridan at Worland, postponed

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News