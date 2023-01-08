Girls basketball scores Jan. 7

Saturday
Class 2A
St. Stephens 47, St. Stephens 29
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast 37, Hanna 19
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett 49, Midwest 19
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 70, Meeteetse 20
Inter-class
Upton 56, Moorcroft 47
Rocky Mountain 51, Powell 50
Lovell 47, Wyoming Indian 29
Dubois 63, Wyoming Indian sophs 10
Interstate
Torrington 50, Alliance (Neb.) 48
People are also reading…
2A East Smackdown
Lusk 43, Big Horn 32
Burns 45, Sundance 27
Tongue River 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 39
Wright 44, Pine Bluffs 29
Lingle-Fort Laramie 49, Sundance 41
Wright 33, Lusk 32
Fossil County Classic
Kemmerer 39, Cokeville 31
Big Piney 39, Farson 19
Kemmerer 36, Star Valley sophs 26
Cokeville 54, Big Piney 42
James Johnson Winter Classic
Southeast 40, Cheyenne East JV 34
Wheatland 49, Kelly Walsh 33
Sheridan 62, Green River 22
Laramie 52, Evanston 36
Cheyenne East 61, Douglas 36
Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 27
Wheatland 53, Cheyenne South 27
Natrona County 62, Riverton 34
Pinedale Winter Classic
Mountain View 55, Rawlins 25
Star Valley JV 47, Thermopolis 37
Buffalo 71, Pinedale 48
Star Valley JV 36, Rawlins 31
Buffalo 58, Lyman 35
Pinedale 60, Worland 46
Mountain View 61, Thermopolis 35