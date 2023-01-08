 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball scores Jan. 7

Saturday

Class 2A

St. Stephens 47, St. Stephens 29

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast 37, Hanna 19

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett 49, Midwest 19

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington 70, Meeteetse 20

Inter-class

Upton 56, Moorcroft 47

Rocky Mountain 51, Powell 50

Lovell 47, Wyoming Indian 29

Dubois 63, Wyoming Indian sophs 10

Interstate

Torrington 50, Alliance (Neb.) 48

2A East Smackdown

Lusk 43, Big Horn 32

Burns 45, Sundance 27

Tongue River 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 39

Wright 44, Pine Bluffs 29

Lingle-Fort Laramie 49, Sundance 41

Wright 33, Lusk 32

Fossil County Classic

Kemmerer 39, Cokeville 31

Big Piney 39, Farson 19

Kemmerer 36, Star Valley sophs 26

Cokeville 54, Big Piney 42

James Johnson Winter Classic

Southeast 40, Cheyenne East JV 34

Wheatland 49, Kelly Walsh 33

Sheridan 62, Green River 22

Laramie 52, Evanston 36

Cheyenne East 61, Douglas 36

Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 27

Wheatland 53, Cheyenne South 27

Natrona County 62, Riverton 34

Pinedale Winter Classic

Mountain View 55, Rawlins 25

Star Valley JV 47, Thermopolis 37

Buffalo 71, Pinedale 48

Star Valley JV 36, Rawlins 31

Buffalo 58, Lyman 35

Pinedale 60, Worland 46

Mountain View 61, Thermopolis 35

