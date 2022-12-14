Girls basketball scores/schedule Dec. 13-17

Tuesday
Inter-class
Rocky Mountain 50, Burlington 48
Thursday
Inter-class
Moorcroft at Wright
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River/Rock Springs
Pinedale at Green River
Rawlins vs Evanston
Kelly Walsh vs Cheyenne South
Lyman vs Star Valley
Mountain View at Green River
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs
Riverton vs Bear Lake (Idaho)
Stateline Shootout
Newcastle at Sundance
Wrangler Invite
at Shoshoni
Saratoga at Shoshoni
Hanna vs Burlington
Greeley (Colo.) Roundball Invitational
Laramie vs Palmer Ridge (Colo.)
Cheyenne Central at Greeley Central
Power-2-Play Winter Showcase
at Windsor, Colo.
Pine Bluffs vs Pueblo East (Colo.)
Gillette at Resurrection Christian
Cheyenne East vs Glenwood Springs (Colo.)
Friday
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Glenrock
Class 1A
Midwest at Rock River
Inter-class
Powell at Cody
Sheridan at Buffalo
Interstate
Torrington at Sidney (Neb.)
Crawford (Neb.) at Lusk
Flaming Gorge Classic
Pinedale vs Kelly Walsh
Rawlins vs Cheyenne South
Thunder Basin vs Star Valley
Riverton vs Mountain View
Jackson vs Lyman
Bear Lake (Idaho) at Green River
Mountain View at Rock Springs
Thunder Basin vs Evanston
Lander Classic
Burns vs Wheatland
Lovell vs Douglas
Wheatland at Lander
Douglas vs Burns
Lovell at Lander
Dogger Classic
at Lingle/Yoder
Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Encampment at Southeast
Hulett at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Kaycee at Southeast
Encampment vs Hulett
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Lead (S.D.)
Belle Fourche (S.D.) at Newcastle
Wrangler Invite
Hanna at Shoshoni
Saratoga vs Dubois
Rocky Mountain vs Kemmerer
Burlington vs Snake River
Riverside vs Saratoga
Meeteetse vs Hanna
Burlington vs Kemmerer
Upton vs Cokeville
Power-2-Play Winter Showcase
Gillette vs Cheyenne East
Pine Bluffs vs Del Norte (Colo.)
Saturday
Class 4A
Cody at Sheridan
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Buffalo
Class 1A
Midwest at Guernsey
Interstate
Lusk at Sioux County (Neb.)
Torrington at Gordon-Rushville (Neb.)
Flaming Gorge Classic
Mountain View vs Jackson
Lyman vs Riverton
Kelly Walsh vs Thunder Basin
Pinedale vs Cheyenne South
Star Valley vs Rawlins
Bear Lake (Idaho) at Rock Springs
Lyman at Green River
Evanston vs Pinedale
Lander Classic
Burns vs Lovell
Douglas vs Wheatland
Burns at Lander
Wheatland vs Lovell
Douglas at Lander
Dogger Classic
Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Rock River at Southeast
Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Hulett at Southeast
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Belle Fourche (S.D.)
Lead (S.D.) at Newcastle
Wrangler Invite
Riverside vs Cokeville
Upton vs Snake River
Snake River vs Dubois
Rocky Mountain vs Cokeville
Upton vs Meeteetse
Kemmerer vs Riverside
Meeteetse at Shoshoni
Dubois vs Rocky Mountain
Power-2-Play Winter Showcase
Gillette vs Glenwood Springs (Colo.)
Pine Bluffs vs Prospect Ridge Academy (Colo.)
Cheyenne East at Resurrection Christian