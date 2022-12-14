 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
agate

Girls basketball scores/schedule Dec. 13-17

  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Inter-class

Rocky Mountain 50, Burlington 48

Thursday

Inter-class

Moorcroft at Wright

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River/Rock Springs

Pinedale at Green River

Rawlins vs Evanston

Kelly Walsh vs Cheyenne South

Lyman vs Star Valley

Mountain View at Green River

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs

Riverton vs Bear Lake (Idaho)

Stateline Shootout

People are also reading…

Newcastle at Sundance

Wrangler Invite

at Shoshoni

Saratoga at Shoshoni

Hanna vs Burlington

Greeley (Colo.) Roundball Invitational

Laramie vs Palmer Ridge (Colo.)

Cheyenne Central at Greeley Central

Power-2-Play Winter Showcase

at Windsor, Colo.

Pine Bluffs vs Pueblo East (Colo.)

Gillette at Resurrection Christian

Cheyenne East vs Glenwood Springs (Colo.)

Friday

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Glenrock

Class 1A

Midwest at Rock River

Inter-class

Powell at Cody

Sheridan at Buffalo

Interstate

Torrington at Sidney (Neb.)

Crawford (Neb.) at Lusk

Flaming Gorge Classic

Pinedale vs Kelly Walsh

Rawlins vs Cheyenne South

Thunder Basin vs Star Valley

Riverton vs Mountain View

Jackson vs Lyman

Bear Lake (Idaho) at Green River

Mountain View at Rock Springs

Thunder Basin vs Evanston

Lander Classic

Burns vs Wheatland

Lovell vs Douglas

Wheatland at Lander

Douglas vs Burns

Lovell at Lander

Dogger Classic

at Lingle/Yoder

Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Encampment at Southeast

Hulett at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Kaycee at Southeast

Encampment vs Hulett

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Lead (S.D.)

Belle Fourche (S.D.) at Newcastle

Wrangler Invite

Hanna at Shoshoni

Saratoga vs Dubois

Rocky Mountain vs Kemmerer

Burlington vs Snake River

Riverside vs Saratoga

Meeteetse vs Hanna

Burlington vs Kemmerer

Upton vs Cokeville

Power-2-Play Winter Showcase

Gillette vs Cheyenne East

Pine Bluffs vs Del Norte (Colo.)

Saturday

Class 4A

Cody at Sheridan

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Buffalo

Class 1A

Midwest at Guernsey

Interstate

Lusk at Sioux County (Neb.)

Torrington at Gordon-Rushville (Neb.)

Flaming Gorge Classic

Mountain View vs Jackson

Lyman vs Riverton

Kelly Walsh vs Thunder Basin

Pinedale vs Cheyenne South

Star Valley vs Rawlins

Bear Lake (Idaho) at Rock Springs

Lyman at Green River

Evanston vs Pinedale

Lander Classic

Burns vs Lovell

Douglas vs Wheatland

Burns at Lander

Wheatland vs Lovell

Douglas at Lander

Dogger Classic

Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Rock River at Southeast

Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Hulett at Southeast

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Belle Fourche (S.D.)

Lead (S.D.) at Newcastle

Wrangler Invite

Riverside vs Cokeville

Upton vs Snake River

Snake River vs Dubois

Rocky Mountain vs Cokeville

Upton vs Meeteetse

Kemmerer vs Riverside

Meeteetse at Shoshoni

Dubois vs Rocky Mountain

Power-2-Play Winter Showcase

Gillette vs Glenwood Springs (Colo.)

Pine Bluffs vs Prospect Ridge Academy (Colo.)

Cheyenne East at Resurrection Christian

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News