Girls basketball scores/schedule Dec. 8-10

Thursday
Inter-class
Thermopolis freshmen 28, Meeteetse 25
Bridger Valley Tournament
Big Piney 54, Farson 35
Lyman 61, Kemmerer 18
Mountain View 54, Cokeville 45
Lyman 49, Manila (Utah) 35
Burns Winter Classic
Moorcroft 68, Arvada (Colo.) 18
Wheatland 60, Pine Bluffs 30
Southeast 57, Guernsey 3
Torrington 43, Burns 40
Oil City Tip-Off
at Casper
People are also reading…
Cheyenne Central 66, Green River 33
Cheyenne East 49, Kelly Walsh 28
Natrona County 78, Evanston 39
Re/Max Early Bird
at Gillette
St. Thomas More (S.D.) 43, Worland 20
Scottsbluff (Neb.) 59, Buffalo 41
Cody 58, Thunder Basin 40
Gillette 62, Rock Springs 21
Bill Strannigan Memorial
at Lander/Riverton
Shoshoni 51, Cheyenne South sophs 15
Sheridan 60, Riverton 34
Laramie 43, Star Valley 27
Cheyenne South 35, Jackson 20
Powell 46, Lander 27
Pinedale 61, Rawlins 25
Friday
Bobcat Invitational
at Upton
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance JV
Hulett vs Riverside
Hulett vs Sundance
Riverside at Upton
Bridger Valley Tournament
Farson at Mountain View
Cokeville vs Kemmerer
Wind River vs Rich (Utah)
Snake River at Mountain View
Big Piney at Lyman
Burns Winter Classic
Big Horn vs Lingle-Fort Laramie
Southeast vs Moorcroft
Douglas at Pine Bluffs
Wheatland at Burns
Torrington vs Thermopolis
Southeast vs Douglas
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Moorcroft
Newcastle at Pine Bluffs
Thermopolis at Burns
Torrington vs Arvada (Colo.)
Big Horn vs Wheatland
Carbon County Classic
Rock River at Saratoga
Dubois at Saratoga
Burlington at Hanna
Dubois at Encampment
Rock River vs Burlington
Coal Miner's Classic
at Wright
Lusk at Wright
Kaycee vs Thunder Basin frosh
Greybull vs Wyoming Indian
Rocky Mountain vs Glenrock
Lusk vs Thunder Basin frosh
Glenrock vs Greybull
Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee
Rocky Mountain at Wright
Oil City Tip-Off
Cheyenne East vs Evanston
Green River at Natrona County
Cheyenne Central vs Kelly Walsh
Re/Max Early Bird
Worland vs Scottsbluff (Neb.)
Buffalo vs Rock Springs
Cody at Gillette
St. Thomas More (S.D.) at Thunder Basin
Bill Strannigan Memorial
Pinedale at Riverton
Rawlins vs Jackson
Star Valley at Lander
Laramie vs Powell
Laramie at Riverton
Star Valley vs Cheyenne South
Jackson vs Sheridan
Saturday
Inter-class
Lovell at Tongue River
Interstate
Guernsey at Banner County (Neb.)
Bobcat Invitational
Riverside vs Sundance
Arvada-Clearmont vs Spearfish (S.D.)
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sheridan frosh
Sundance at Upton
Hulett vs Sheridan frosh
Bridger Valley Tournament
Wind River vs Snake River
Wind River at Mountain View
Snake River at Lyman
Big Piney vs Cokeville
Kemmerer vs Farson
Burns Winter Classic
Moorcroft vs Douglas
Big Horn vs Arvada (Colo.)
Newcastle vs Lingle-Fort Laramie
Thermopolis vs Wheatland
Newcastle vs Southeast
Torrington at Pine Bluffs
Southeast at Burns
Carbon County Classic
Burlington at Encampment
Dubois at Hanna
Dubois vs Rock River
Burlington at Saratoga
Encampment vs Rock River
Coal Miner's Classic
Wyoming Indian at Wright
Greybull vs Lusk
Kaycee vs Rocky Mountain
Glenrock vs Wyoming Indian
Greybull at Wright
Oil City Tip-Off
Cheyenne Central vs Evanston
Cheyenne East vs Green River
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh
Re/Max Early Bird
Worland vs Rock Springs
Cody vs Buffalo
Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Thunder Basin
St. Thomas More (S.D.) at Gillette
Bill Strannigan Memorial
Rawlins vs Sheridan
Shoshoni vs Laramie sophs
Cheyenne South at Lander
Powell vs Pinedale
Cheyenne South at Riverton
Sheridan vs Star Valley
Laramie vs Jackson