Girls basketball scores/schedule Dec. 8-10

  • Updated
Thursday

Inter-class

Thermopolis freshmen 28, Meeteetse 25

Bridger Valley Tournament

Big Piney 54, Farson 35

Lyman 61, Kemmerer 18

Mountain View 54, Cokeville 45

Lyman 49, Manila (Utah) 35

Burns Winter Classic

Moorcroft 68, Arvada (Colo.) 18

Wheatland 60, Pine Bluffs 30

Southeast 57, Guernsey 3

Torrington 43, Burns 40

Oil City Tip-Off

at Casper

Cheyenne Central 66, Green River 33

Cheyenne East 49, Kelly Walsh 28

Natrona County 78, Evanston 39

Re/Max Early Bird

at Gillette

St. Thomas More (S.D.) 43, Worland 20

Scottsbluff (Neb.) 59, Buffalo 41

Cody 58, Thunder Basin 40

Gillette 62, Rock Springs 21

Bill Strannigan Memorial

at Lander/Riverton

Shoshoni 51, Cheyenne South sophs 15

Sheridan 60, Riverton 34

Laramie 43, Star Valley 27

Cheyenne South 35, Jackson 20

Powell 46, Lander 27

Pinedale 61, Rawlins 25

Friday

Bobcat Invitational

at Upton

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance JV

Hulett vs Riverside

Hulett vs Sundance

Riverside at Upton

Bridger Valley Tournament

Farson at Mountain View

Cokeville vs Kemmerer

Wind River vs Rich (Utah)

Snake River at Mountain View

Big Piney at Lyman

Burns Winter Classic

Big Horn vs Lingle-Fort Laramie

Southeast vs Moorcroft

Douglas at Pine Bluffs

Wheatland at Burns

Torrington vs Thermopolis

Southeast vs Douglas

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Moorcroft

Newcastle at Pine Bluffs

Thermopolis at Burns

Torrington vs Arvada (Colo.)

Big Horn vs Wheatland

Carbon County Classic

Rock River at Saratoga

Dubois at Saratoga

Burlington at Hanna

Dubois at Encampment

Rock River vs Burlington

Coal Miner's Classic

at Wright

Lusk at Wright

Kaycee vs Thunder Basin frosh

Greybull vs Wyoming Indian

Rocky Mountain vs Glenrock

Lusk vs Thunder Basin frosh

Glenrock vs Greybull

Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee

Rocky Mountain at Wright

Oil City Tip-Off

Cheyenne East vs Evanston

Green River at Natrona County

Cheyenne Central vs Kelly Walsh

Re/Max Early Bird

Worland vs Scottsbluff (Neb.)

Buffalo vs Rock Springs

Cody at Gillette

St. Thomas More (S.D.) at Thunder Basin

Bill Strannigan Memorial

Pinedale at Riverton

Rawlins vs Jackson

Star Valley at Lander

Laramie vs Powell

Laramie at Riverton

Star Valley vs Cheyenne South

Jackson vs Sheridan

Saturday

Inter-class

Lovell at Tongue River

Interstate

Guernsey at Banner County (Neb.)

Bobcat Invitational

Riverside vs Sundance

Arvada-Clearmont vs Spearfish (S.D.)

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sheridan frosh

Sundance at Upton

Hulett vs Sheridan frosh

Bridger Valley Tournament

Wind River vs Snake River

Wind River at Mountain View

Snake River at Lyman

Big Piney vs Cokeville

Kemmerer vs Farson

Burns Winter Classic

Moorcroft vs Douglas

Big Horn vs Arvada (Colo.)

Newcastle vs Lingle-Fort Laramie

Thermopolis vs Wheatland

Newcastle vs Southeast

Torrington at Pine Bluffs

Southeast at Burns

Carbon County Classic

Burlington at Encampment

Dubois at Hanna

Dubois vs Rock River

Burlington at Saratoga

Encampment vs Rock River

Coal Miner's Classic

Wyoming Indian at Wright

Greybull vs Lusk

Kaycee vs Rocky Mountain

Glenrock vs Wyoming Indian

Greybull at Wright

Oil City Tip-Off

Cheyenne Central vs Evanston

Cheyenne East vs Green River

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh

Re/Max Early Bird

Worland vs Rock Springs

Cody vs Buffalo

Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Thunder Basin

St. Thomas More (S.D.) at Gillette

Bill Strannigan Memorial

Rawlins vs Sheridan

Shoshoni vs Laramie sophs

Cheyenne South at Lander

Powell vs Pinedale

Cheyenne South at Riverton

Sheridan vs Star Valley

Laramie vs Jackson

