Girls basketball scores/schedule (Jan. 25-29)

Tuesday
Class 1A
Saratoga 49, Hanna 29
Inter-class
Lander 52, Riverton 26
Cheyenne East sophs 45, Rock River 29
Gillette frosh 64, Arvada-Clearmont 42
Interstate
Lingle-Fort Laramie 46, Morrill, Neb. 15
Teton, Idaho 60, Jackson 35
Thursday
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne South
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Evanston
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Sundance
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Meeteetse
Inter-class
Kemmerer at Cokeville
Thermopolis at Rocky Mountain
Jackson at Pinedale
Arvada-Clearmont at Wright JV
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin at Gillette
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Douglas
Buffalo at Thermopolis
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lander
Powell at Lovell
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Torrington
Burns at Wheatland
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Lyman
Kemmerer at Pinedale
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Big Horn
Sundance at Tongue River
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Greybull
Riverside at Shoshoni
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lusk
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Big Piney
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee
Hulett at Upton
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Snake River
Cokeville at Farson
Class 1A
Midwest at Dubois
Southeast at Encampment
Inter-class
Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Evanston
Green River at Star Valley
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Rock Springs
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Lander
Class 3A
Wheatland at Newcastle
Rawlins at Worland
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Tongue River
Class 2A
Big Horn at Rocky Mountain
Glenrock at Wright
Lusk at Sundance
Shoshoni at Big Piney
St. Stephens at Greybull
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Meeteetse
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Snake River
Class 1A
Farson at Hanna
Arvada-Clearmont at Guernsey
Inter-class
Southeast at Shoshoni
Buffalo at Sheridan
Lyman at Wyoming Indian
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs
Powell at Cody