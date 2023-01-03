Girls basketball scores/schedule Jan. 3-7

Tuesday
Inter-class
Cody 55, Powell 13
Rock River 42, Laramie sophs 25
Interstate
Sundance 48, Lead (S.D.) 28
Lusk 46, Hemingford (Neb.) 29
Thursday
Class 3A
Lander at Rawlins
Inter-class
Worland at Cody
Dubois at St. Stephens
Arvada-Clearmont at Gillette JV
Wright JV at Midwest
Interstate
Snake River at Hayden (Colo.)
Teton (Idaho) at Jackson
2A East Smackdown
at Burns/Pine Bluffs
Tongue River at Burns
Big Horn at Pine Bluffs
James Johnson Winter Classic
at Cheyenne/Laramie
Southeast vs Wheatland
Kelly Walsh vs Sheridan
Green River at Laramie
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East
Riverton at Cheyenne Central
Natrona County vs Douglas
Evanston at Cheyenne South
Friday
Class 3A
Glenrock at Moorcroft
Torrington at Newcastle
Class 2A
Wyoming Indian at Greybull
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Saratoga
Class 1A
Kaycee at Meeteetse
Inter-class
Cody at Lovell
Burlington at St. Stephens
Riverside at Wind River
Interstate
Meeker (Colo.) at Snake River
Morrill (Neb.) at Guernsey
2A East Smackdown
Tongue River at Pine Bluffs
Big Horn at Burns
Lusk vs Sundance
Wright vs Lingle-Fort Laramie
Sundance at Pine Bluffs
Wright at Burns
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Big Horn
Fossil County Classic
at Kemmerer
Big Piney vs Star Valley sophs
Farson vs Evanston frosh
Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs
Farson at Kemmerer
James Johnson Winter Classic
Natrona County vs Rock Springs
Southeast vs Douglas
Riverton vs Wheatland
Sheridan vs Evanston
Natrona County at Cheyenne East
Laramie vs Kelly Walsh
Douglas at Cheyenne Central
Green River at Cheyenne South
Pinedale Winter Classic
Mountain View vs Worland
Lyman vs Thermopolis
Star Valley vs Buffalo
Rawlins at Pinedale
Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull at St. Stephens
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Southeast
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Hulett
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington
Inter-class
Moorcroft at Upton
Rocky Mountain at Powell
Lovell at Wyoming Indian
Wyoming Indian sophs at Dubois
Interstate
Alliance (Neb.) at Torrington
2A East Smackdown
Big Horn vs Lusk
Sundance at Burns
Tongue River vs Lingle-Fort Laramie
Wright at Pine Bluffs
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Sundance
Wright vs Lusk
Fossil County Classic
Cokeville at Kemmerer
Big Piney vs Farson
Star Valley sophs at Kemmerer
Big Piney vs Cokeville
James Johnson Winter Classic
Southeast at Cheyenne East JV
Kelly Walsh vs Wheatland
Green River vs Sheridan
Evanston at Laramie
Douglas at Cheyenne East
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central
Wheatland at Cheyenne South
Natrona County vs Riverton
Pinedale Winter Classic
Mountain View vs Rawlins
Thermopolis vs Star Valley JV
Buffalo at Pinedale
Rawlins vs Star Valley JV
Buffalo vs Lyman
Worland at Pinedale
Mountain View vs Thermopolis