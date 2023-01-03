 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores/schedule Jan. 3-7

  • Updated
  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Inter-class

Cody 55, Powell 13

Rock River 42, Laramie sophs 25

Interstate

Sundance 48, Lead (S.D.) 28

Lusk 46, Hemingford (Neb.) 29

Thursday

Class 3A

Lander at Rawlins

Inter-class

Worland at Cody

Dubois at St. Stephens

Arvada-Clearmont at Gillette JV

Wright JV at Midwest

Interstate

Snake River at Hayden (Colo.)

Teton (Idaho) at Jackson

2A East Smackdown

at Burns/Pine Bluffs

Tongue River at Burns

Big Horn at Pine Bluffs

James Johnson Winter Classic

at Cheyenne/Laramie

Southeast vs Wheatland

Kelly Walsh vs Sheridan

Green River at Laramie

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East

Riverton at Cheyenne Central

Natrona County vs Douglas

Evanston at Cheyenne South

Friday

Class 3A

Glenrock at Moorcroft

Torrington at Newcastle

Class 2A

Wyoming Indian at Greybull

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Saratoga

Class 1A

Kaycee at Meeteetse

Inter-class

Cody at Lovell

Burlington at St. Stephens

Riverside at Wind River

Interstate

Meeker (Colo.) at Snake River

Morrill (Neb.) at Guernsey

2A East Smackdown

Tongue River at Pine Bluffs

Big Horn at Burns

Lusk vs Sundance

Wright vs Lingle-Fort Laramie

Sundance at Pine Bluffs

Wright at Burns

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Big Horn

Fossil County Classic

at Kemmerer

Big Piney vs Star Valley sophs

Farson vs Evanston frosh

Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs

Farson at Kemmerer

James Johnson Winter Classic

Natrona County vs Rock Springs

Southeast vs Douglas

Riverton vs Wheatland

Sheridan vs Evanston

Natrona County at Cheyenne East

Laramie vs Kelly Walsh

Douglas at Cheyenne Central

Green River at Cheyenne South

Pinedale Winter Classic

Mountain View vs Worland

Lyman vs Thermopolis

Star Valley vs Buffalo

Rawlins at Pinedale

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull at St. Stephens

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Southeast

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Hulett

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Burlington

Inter-class

Moorcroft at Upton

Rocky Mountain at Powell

Lovell at Wyoming Indian

Wyoming Indian sophs at Dubois

Interstate

Alliance (Neb.) at Torrington

2A East Smackdown

Big Horn vs Lusk

Sundance at Burns

Tongue River vs Lingle-Fort Laramie

Wright at Pine Bluffs

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Sundance

Wright vs Lusk

Fossil County Classic

Cokeville at Kemmerer

Big Piney vs Farson

Star Valley sophs at Kemmerer

Big Piney vs Cokeville

James Johnson Winter Classic

Southeast at Cheyenne East JV

Kelly Walsh vs Wheatland

Green River vs Sheridan

Evanston at Laramie

Douglas at Cheyenne East

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central

Wheatland at Cheyenne South

Natrona County vs Riverton

Pinedale Winter Classic

Mountain View vs Rawlins

Thermopolis vs Star Valley JV

Buffalo at Pinedale

Rawlins vs Star Valley JV

Buffalo vs Lyman

Worland at Pinedale

Mountain View vs Thermopolis

