Girls basketball scores/schedule Jan. 9-14

Monday
Inter-class
Wheatland sophs 48, Guernsey 10
Interstate
Belle Fourche (S.D.) 68, Sundance 21
Tuesday
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Evanston
Class 1A
Saratoga at Hanna
Inter-class
Sundance at Hulett
Lusk at Torrington frosh
Interstate
Bridgeport (Neb.) at Burns
West River Tourney
Moorcroft at Hot Springs (S.D.)
Upton at Newell (S.D.)
Wednesday
Interstate
Cokeville at Grace (Idaho)
Thursday
Class 4A
Riverton at Cheyenne East
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Tongue River
Inter-class
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Newcastle at Wright
Interstate
Gering (Neb.) at Wheatland
Torrington at Mitchell (Neb.)
Guernsey at Crawford (Neb.)
Harding County (S.D.) at Sundance
Filer (Idaho) at Star Valley
Little Six Tournament
Hanna at Midwest
Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Sheridan
Natrona County at Cody
Green River at Thunder Basin
Class 3A
Douglas at Buffalo
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Big Piney
Class 2A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk
Class 2A
Big Horn at Shoshoni
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Hulett
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Snake River
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment
Inter-class
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Rawlins at Laramie
Jackson at Pinedale
Lyman at Evanston
Interstate
Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Cheyenne Central
Rich (Utah) at Cokeville
St. Stephens at Pine Ridge (S.D.)
Rapid City Stevens at Gillette
Big Horn Classic
Powell vs Riverside
Lander vs Lovell
Greybull at Thermopolis
Wind River at Worland
Riverside vs Wright
Lander vs Burlington
Glenrock vs Greybull
Rocky Mountain vs Wind River
Wyoming Indian vs Powell
Lovell vs Burlington
Glenrock at Thermopolis
Rocky Mountain at Worland
Little Six Tournament
Meeteetse vs Arvada-Clearmont
Hanna vs Dubois
Meeteetse at Midwest
Hanna vs Fort Washakie
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Riverton
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Laramie
Class 3A
Mountain View at Rawlins
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Tongue River
Class 2A
Shoshoni vs Burns (at Douglas)
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment
Cokeville at Farson
Class 1A
Rock River at Saratoga
Hulett at Guernsey
Inter-class
Wright at Kaycee
Cheyenne South at Wheatland
Interstate
Newcastle vs Harding County (S.D.)
Holyoke (Colo.) at Pine Bluffs
Gillette at Rapid City (S.D.) Christian
Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff (Neb.)
Thunder Basin at Rapid City (S.D.) Central
Little Six Tournament
Dubois vs Meeteetse
Fort Washakie vs Arvada-Clearmont
Arvada-Clearmont vs Dubois
Fort Washake at Midwest