agate

Girls basketball scores/schedule Jan. 9-14

WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Inter-class

Wheatland sophs 48, Guernsey 10

Interstate

Belle Fourche (S.D.) 68, Sundance 21

Tuesday

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Evanston

Class 1A

Saratoga at Hanna

Inter-class

Sundance at Hulett

Lusk at Torrington frosh

Interstate

Bridgeport (Neb.) at Burns

West River Tourney

Moorcroft at Hot Springs (S.D.)

Upton at Newell (S.D.)

Wednesday

Interstate

Cokeville at Grace (Idaho)

Thursday

Class 4A

Riverton at Cheyenne East

Class 2A

Shoshoni at Tongue River

Inter-class

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Newcastle at Wright

Interstate

Gering (Neb.) at Wheatland

Torrington at Mitchell (Neb.)

Guernsey at Crawford (Neb.)

Harding County (S.D.) at Sundance

Filer (Idaho) at Star Valley

Little Six Tournament

Hanna at Midwest

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Sheridan

Natrona County at Cody

Green River at Thunder Basin

Class 3A

Douglas at Buffalo

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Big Piney

Class 2A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk

Class 2A

Big Horn at Shoshoni

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Snake River

Class 1A

Rock River at Encampment

Inter-class

Southeast at Pine Bluffs

Rawlins at Laramie

Jackson at Pinedale

Lyman at Evanston

Interstate

Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Cheyenne Central

Rich (Utah) at Cokeville

St. Stephens at Pine Ridge (S.D.)

Rapid City Stevens at Gillette

Big Horn Classic

Powell vs Riverside

Lander vs Lovell

Greybull at Thermopolis

Wind River at Worland

Riverside vs Wright

Lander vs Burlington

Glenrock vs Greybull

Rocky Mountain vs Wind River

Wyoming Indian vs Powell

Lovell vs Burlington

Glenrock at Thermopolis

Rocky Mountain at Worland

Little Six Tournament

Meeteetse vs Arvada-Clearmont

Hanna vs Dubois

Meeteetse at Midwest

Hanna vs Fort Washakie

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Cody at Riverton

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Laramie

Class 3A

Mountain View at Rawlins

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Tongue River

Class 2A

Shoshoni vs Burns (at Douglas)

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment

Cokeville at Farson

Class 1A

Rock River at Saratoga

Hulett at Guernsey

Inter-class

Wright at Kaycee

Cheyenne South at Wheatland

Interstate

Newcastle vs Harding County (S.D.)

Holyoke (Colo.) at Pine Bluffs

Gillette at Rapid City (S.D.) Christian

Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff (Neb.)

Thunder Basin at Rapid City (S.D.) Central

Little Six Tournament

Dubois vs Meeteetse

Fort Washakie vs Arvada-Clearmont

Arvada-Clearmont vs Dubois

Fort Washake at Midwest

