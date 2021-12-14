 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores/schedule

Monday

Inter-class

Hanna 34, Wheatland sophs 21

Tuesday

Inter-class

Lusk 47, Guernsey 27

Interstate

Bridgeport, Neb 85, Pine Bluffs 21

Thursday

Inter-class

Sundance at Newcastle

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River, Rock Springs

Star Valley vs Kelly Walsh

Evanston vs Farson

Natrona County vs Pinedale

Cheyenne South vs Mountain View

Laramie vs Lyman

Fruita Monument, Colo. at Green River

Riverton vs Bear Lake, Idaho

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs

Foothills Classic

at Big Horn, Dayton

Wyoming Indian at Big Horn

Greybull at Tongue River

P-2-P Winter Showcase

at Windsor, Colo.

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Pine Bluffs

Wrangler Invite

at Shoshoni

Saratoga at Shoshoni

Hanna vs Burlington

Friday

Class 2A

Moorcroft at Glenrock

Class 1A

Rock River at Midwest

Inter-class

Cody at Powell

Sheridan at Buffalo

Guernsey at Wheatland sophs

Interstate

Lusk at Crawford, Neb.

Flaming Gorge Classic

Kelly Walsh vs Mountain View

Laramie vs Pinedale

Farson vs Riverton

Natrona County vs Fruita Monument

Cheyenne South vs Lyman

Thunder Basin vs Star Valley

Bear Lake at Green River

Evanston vs Torrington

Grace at Rock Springs

Foothills Classic

Wyoming Indian at Tongue River

Greybull at Big Horn

Big Piney vs Sheridan sophs

Wright vs Wind River

Greybull vs Sheridan sophs

Wyoming Indian vs Wright

Big Piney at Big Horn

Wind River at Tongue River

Douglas Classic

Kemmerer vs Wheatland

WOrland vs Burns

Lander at Douglas

Dogger Classic

at Lingle, Yoder

Hulett at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Kaycee at Southeast

Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Hulett at Southeast

Stateline Shootout

Newcastle vs Belle Fourche

Sundance at Lead-Deadwood

Wrangler Invite

Dubois vs Saratoga

Hanna vs Meeteetse

Burlington at Shoshoni

Snake River vs Riverside

Rocky Mountain vs Dubois

Saratoga vs Upton

Riverside vs Hanna

Burlington vs Cokeville

Saturday

Class 4A

Sheridan at Cody

Class 1A

Guernsey at Midwest

Inter-class

St. Stephens at Burlington

Glenrock at Thermopolis

Interstate

Teton, Idaho at Jackson

Sioux County, Neb. at Lusk

Flaming Gorge Classic

Mountain View vs Thunder Basin

Lyman vs Natrona County

Evanston vs Kelly Walsh

Farson vs Bear Lake

Torrington at Green River

Pinedale vs Cheyenne South

Laramie vs Star Valley

Torrington vs Lyman

Riverton vs Grace

Rawlins at Rock Springs

Foothills Classic

Wyoming Indian vs Sheridan sophs

Wright vs Big Piney

Wind River at Big Horn

Big Piney at Tongue River

Wind River vs Sheridan sophs

Greybull vs Wright

Douglas Classic

Worland vs Wheatland

Lander vs Burns

Kemmerer at Douglas

Lander vs Wheatland

Kemmerer vs Burns

Worland at Douglas

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Belle Fourche

Newcastle at Lead-Deadwood

Dogger Classic

Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Encampment at Southeast

Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Rock River at Southeast

Wrangler Invite

Upton vs Cokeville

Meeteetse vs Snake River

Snake River at Shoshoni

Rocky Mountain vs Upton

Cokeville vs Rocky Mountain

Dubois vs Riverside

Meeteetse at Shoshoni

