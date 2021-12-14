Girls basketball scores/schedule

Monday
Inter-class
Hanna 34, Wheatland sophs 21
Tuesday
Inter-class
Lusk 47, Guernsey 27
Interstate
Bridgeport, Neb 85, Pine Bluffs 21
Thursday
Inter-class
Sundance at Newcastle
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River, Rock Springs
Star Valley vs Kelly Walsh
Evanston vs Farson
Natrona County vs Pinedale
Cheyenne South vs Mountain View
Laramie vs Lyman
Fruita Monument, Colo. at Green River
People are also reading…
Riverton vs Bear Lake, Idaho
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs
Foothills Classic
at Big Horn, Dayton
Wyoming Indian at Big Horn
Greybull at Tongue River
P-2-P Winter Showcase
at Windsor, Colo.
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Pine Bluffs
Wrangler Invite
at Shoshoni
Saratoga at Shoshoni
Hanna vs Burlington
Friday
Class 2A
Moorcroft at Glenrock
Class 1A
Rock River at Midwest
Inter-class
Cody at Powell
Sheridan at Buffalo
Guernsey at Wheatland sophs
Interstate
Lusk at Crawford, Neb.
Flaming Gorge Classic
Kelly Walsh vs Mountain View
Laramie vs Pinedale
Farson vs Riverton
Natrona County vs Fruita Monument
Cheyenne South vs Lyman
Thunder Basin vs Star Valley
Bear Lake at Green River
Evanston vs Torrington
Grace at Rock Springs
Foothills Classic
Wyoming Indian at Tongue River
Greybull at Big Horn
Big Piney vs Sheridan sophs
Wright vs Wind River
Greybull vs Sheridan sophs
Wyoming Indian vs Wright
Big Piney at Big Horn
Wind River at Tongue River
Douglas Classic
Kemmerer vs Wheatland
WOrland vs Burns
Lander at Douglas
Dogger Classic
at Lingle, Yoder
Hulett at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Kaycee at Southeast
Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Hulett at Southeast
Stateline Shootout
Newcastle vs Belle Fourche
Sundance at Lead-Deadwood
Wrangler Invite
Dubois vs Saratoga
Hanna vs Meeteetse
Burlington at Shoshoni
Snake River vs Riverside
Rocky Mountain vs Dubois
Saratoga vs Upton
Riverside vs Hanna
Burlington vs Cokeville
Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan at Cody
Class 1A
Guernsey at Midwest
Inter-class
St. Stephens at Burlington
Glenrock at Thermopolis
Interstate
Teton, Idaho at Jackson
Sioux County, Neb. at Lusk
Flaming Gorge Classic
Mountain View vs Thunder Basin
Lyman vs Natrona County
Evanston vs Kelly Walsh
Farson vs Bear Lake
Torrington at Green River
Pinedale vs Cheyenne South
Laramie vs Star Valley
Torrington vs Lyman
Riverton vs Grace
Rawlins at Rock Springs
Foothills Classic
Wyoming Indian vs Sheridan sophs
Wright vs Big Piney
Wind River at Big Horn
Big Piney at Tongue River
Wind River vs Sheridan sophs
Greybull vs Wright
Douglas Classic
Worland vs Wheatland
Lander vs Burns
Kemmerer at Douglas
Lander vs Wheatland
Kemmerer vs Burns
Worland at Douglas
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Belle Fourche
Newcastle at Lead-Deadwood
Dogger Classic
Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Encampment at Southeast
Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Rock River at Southeast
Wrangler Invite
Upton vs Cokeville
Meeteetse vs Snake River
Snake River at Shoshoni
Rocky Mountain vs Upton
Cokeville vs Rocky Mountain
Dubois vs Riverside
Meeteetse at Shoshoni