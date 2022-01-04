 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores/schedule

Monday

Interstate

Hemingford, Neb. 53, Lusk 28

Tuesday

Inter-class

Cody at Worland

Rock River at Laramie sophs

Interstate

Burns at Alliance, Neb.

Thursday

Inter-class

Burlington at Greybull

Wright JV at Midwest

Interstate

Soda Springs, Idaho at Star Valley

Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D.

Taco John's Invite

at Cheyenne & Laramie

Natrona County vs Wheatland

Kelly Walsh vs Windsor, Colo.

Evanston at Laramie

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East

Douglas vs Sheridan

Green River at Cheyenne Central

Riverton at Cheyenne South

Friday

Class 3A

Torrington at Newcastle

Class 2A

Rocky Mountain at Wind River

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Saratoga

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Rock River

Inter-class

Jackson at Lander

Riverside at Meeteetse

Lovell at Cody

Dubois at Fort Washakie

Interstate

Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Guernsey at Morrill, Neb.

Glenrock Quad

St. Stephens vs Pine Bluffs

Shoshoni vs Pine Bluffs

Shoshoni vs Southeast

St. Stephens vs Southeast

Taco John's Invite

Laramie vs Douglas

Green River vs Wheatland

Sheridan vs Rock Springs

Natrona County at Cheyenne East

Evanston at Cheyenne Central

Kelly Walsh vs Riverton

Windsor, Colo. at Cheyenne South

Fossil County Classic

at Kemmerer

Farson vs Green River frosh

Cokeville at Kemmerer

Snake River vs Star Valley sophs

Farson vs Evanston frosh

Powder River Tournament

at Sundance & Moorcroft

Glenrock at Sundance

Big Horn vs Thunder Basin JV

Arvada-Clearmont vs Big Horn

Glenrock vs Thunder Basin JV

Arvada-Clearmont at Sundance

Kaycee at Moorcroft

Tongue River vs Gillette sophs

Tongue River vs Kaycee

Wright at Moorcroft

Rawlins Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Worland

Mountain View vs Buffalo

Lyman vs Thermopolis

Pinedale at Rawlins

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull at Wind River

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Hulett

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Class 1A

Hanna at Encampment

Inter-class

Meeteetse at St. Stephens

Rock River at Lusk

Wyoming Indian at Lovell

Rocky Mountain at Powell

Interstate

Newcastle at Gering, Neb.

Taco John's Invite

Natrona County vs Sheridan

Riverton vs Wheatland

Windsor, Colo. at Laramie

Green River at Cheyenne East

Kelly Walsh vs Douglas

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central

Evanston at Cheyenne South

Fossil County Classic

Cokeville vs Green River frosh

Snake River at Kemmerer

Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs

Snake River vs Green River frosh

Farson at Kemmerer

Powder River Tournament

Upton vs Big Horn

Glenrock vs Kaycee

Thunder Basin JV at Sundance

Arvada-Clearmont at Moorcroft

Tongue River vs Wright

Wright vs Gillette sophs

Gillette sophs at Moorcroft

Rawlins Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Buffalo

Lyman vs Worland

Pinedale vs Thermopolis

Mountain View at Rawlins

Pinedale vs Worland

Lyman vs Buffalo

Mountain View vs Big Piney

Thermopolis at Rawlins

