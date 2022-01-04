Girls basketball scores/schedule

Monday
Interstate
Hemingford, Neb. 53, Lusk 28
Tuesday
Inter-class
Cody at Worland
Rock River at Laramie sophs
Interstate
Burns at Alliance, Neb.
Thursday
Inter-class
Burlington at Greybull
Wright JV at Midwest
Interstate
Soda Springs, Idaho at Star Valley
Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D.
Taco John's Invite
at Cheyenne & Laramie
Natrona County vs Wheatland
Kelly Walsh vs Windsor, Colo.
Evanston at Laramie
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East
Douglas vs Sheridan
Green River at Cheyenne Central
Riverton at Cheyenne South
Friday
Class 3A
Torrington at Newcastle
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain at Wind River
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Saratoga
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Rock River
Inter-class
Jackson at Lander
Riverside at Meeteetse
Lovell at Cody
Dubois at Fort Washakie
Interstate
Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Guernsey at Morrill, Neb.
Glenrock Quad
St. Stephens vs Pine Bluffs
Shoshoni vs Pine Bluffs
Shoshoni vs Southeast
St. Stephens vs Southeast
Taco John's Invite
Laramie vs Douglas
Green River vs Wheatland
Sheridan vs Rock Springs
Natrona County at Cheyenne East
Evanston at Cheyenne Central
Kelly Walsh vs Riverton
Windsor, Colo. at Cheyenne South
Fossil County Classic
at Kemmerer
Farson vs Green River frosh
Cokeville at Kemmerer
Snake River vs Star Valley sophs
Farson vs Evanston frosh
Powder River Tournament
at Sundance & Moorcroft
Glenrock at Sundance
Big Horn vs Thunder Basin JV
Arvada-Clearmont vs Big Horn
Glenrock vs Thunder Basin JV
Arvada-Clearmont at Sundance
Kaycee at Moorcroft
Tongue River vs Gillette sophs
Tongue River vs Kaycee
Wright at Moorcroft
Rawlins Winter Classic
Big Piney vs Worland
Mountain View vs Buffalo
Lyman vs Thermopolis
Pinedale at Rawlins
Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull at Wind River
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Hulett
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 1A
Hanna at Encampment
Inter-class
Meeteetse at St. Stephens
Rock River at Lusk
Wyoming Indian at Lovell
Rocky Mountain at Powell
Interstate
Newcastle at Gering, Neb.
Taco John's Invite
Natrona County vs Sheridan
Riverton vs Wheatland
Windsor, Colo. at Laramie
Green River at Cheyenne East
Kelly Walsh vs Douglas
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central
Evanston at Cheyenne South
Fossil County Classic
Cokeville vs Green River frosh
Snake River at Kemmerer
Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs
Snake River vs Green River frosh
Farson at Kemmerer
Powder River Tournament
Upton vs Big Horn
Glenrock vs Kaycee
Thunder Basin JV at Sundance
Arvada-Clearmont at Moorcroft
Tongue River vs Wright
Wright vs Gillette sophs
Gillette sophs at Moorcroft
Rawlins Winter Classic
Big Piney vs Buffalo
Lyman vs Worland
Pinedale vs Thermopolis
Mountain View at Rawlins
Pinedale vs Worland
Lyman vs Buffalo
Mountain View vs Big Piney
Thermopolis at Rawlins