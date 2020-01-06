Girls basketball scores

Tuesday
Inter-class
Cody 41, Worland 34
Rocky Mountain 44, Powell 25
Cheyenne East sophs at Hanna, 9n)
Rock River at Laramie sophs, (n)
Gillette sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
St. Stephens at Lander JV, (n)
Interstate
Southeast 50, Mitchell, Neb. 48
Thursday
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Burlington at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain JV at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.
Interstate
Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 5:30 p.m.
Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs
Wheatland at Cheyenne East JV, 11 a.m.
Natrona County vs Alliance, Neb., 5 p.m.
Green River at Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m.
Sheridan vs Riverton, 6:30 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 3A
Torrington at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wind River at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Cody at Powell, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Morrill, Neb. at Guernsey, 4 p.m.
Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
Kelly Walsh vs Wheatland, 12:30 p.m.
Laramie vs Sheridan, 3:30 p.m.
Green River vs Natrona County, 3:30 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m.
Riverton vs Pine Bluffs, 6:30 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne South, 6:30 p.m.
Powder River Invite
at Kaycee/Dayton
Big Horn vs Thunder Basin JV, 10 a.m.
Gillette JV at Tongue River, 10 a.m.
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 11 a.m.
Sundance vs Natrona County freshmen, 11 a.m.
moorcroft vs Glenrock, 1 p.m.
Big Horn vs Gillette JV, 1 p.m.
Sundance at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Wright vs Natrona County freshmen, 2 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Moorcroft vs Thunder Basin JV, 4 p.m.
Glenrock at Tongue River, 4 p.m.
Wright vs Arvada-Clearmont, 5 p.m.
Winter Classic
at Rawlins
Worland vs Big Piney, 3 p.m.
Buffalo vs Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Thermopolis vs Pinedale, 6 p.m.
Lyman at Rawlins, 7:30 p.m.
Fossil Classic
at Kemmerer
Cokeville at Kemmerer, 10:30 a.m.
Saratoga vs Star Valley sophs, noon
Farson vs Jackson sophs, noon
Snake River vs Rich, Utah, 1:30 p.m.
Cokeville vs Jackson sophs, 3 p.m.
Farson at Kemmerer, 4:30 p.m.
Saratoga vs Rich, Utah, 4:30 p.m.
Snake River vs Star Valley sophs, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, noon
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 1 p.m.
Inter-class
Wyoming Indian at Cody, 1:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Newcastle at Gering, Neb, 2 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
Pine Bluffs vs Natrona County JV, 9 a.m.
Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 11:30 a.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne Central, noon
Sheridan vs Rock Springs, noon
Wheatland vs Natrona County, noon
Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, 3 p.m.
Green River at Cheyenne South, 3 p.m.
Natrona County vs Riverton, 4:30 p.m.
Powder River Invite
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance, 10 a.m.
Glenrock vs Big Horn, 10 a.m.
Wright at Kaycee, 11:30 a.m.
Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, 4 p.m.
Winter Classic
Big Piney vs Buffalo, 8 a.m.
Mountain View vs Worland, 9:30 a.m.
Lyman vs Thermopolis, 11 a.m.
Pinedale at Rawlins, 12:30 p.m.
Big Piney vs Thermopolis, 2 p.m.
Lyman vs Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Pinedale vs Worland, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at Rawlins, 6:30 p.m.
Fossil Classic
Snake River at Kemmerer, 9 a.m.
Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs, 9 a.m.
Rock River at Kemmerer, noon
Snake River vs Jackson sophs, noon
Farson vs Star Valley sophs, noon
Rock River vs Jackson sophs, 3 p.m.
Farson vs Rich, Utah, 3 p.m.