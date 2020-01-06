Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Tuesday

Inter-class

Cody 41, Worland 34

Rocky Mountain 44, Powell 25

Cheyenne East sophs at Hanna, 9n)

Rock River at Laramie sophs, (n)

Gillette sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

St. Stephens at Lander JV, (n)

Interstate

Southeast 50, Mitchell, Neb. 48

Thursday

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Burlington at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain JV at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.

Interstate

Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 5:30 p.m.

Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 5:30 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs

Wheatland at Cheyenne East JV, 11 a.m.

Natrona County vs Alliance, Neb., 5 p.m.

Green River at Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m.

Sheridan vs Riverton, 6:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A

Torrington at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wind River at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Cody at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Morrill, Neb. at Guernsey, 4 p.m.

Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

Kelly Walsh vs Wheatland, 12:30 p.m.

Laramie vs Sheridan, 3:30 p.m.

Green River vs Natrona County, 3:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m.

Riverton vs Pine Bluffs, 6:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne South, 6:30 p.m.

Powder River Invite

at Kaycee/Dayton

Big Horn vs Thunder Basin JV, 10 a.m.

Gillette JV at Tongue River, 10 a.m.

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 11 a.m.

Sundance vs Natrona County freshmen, 11 a.m.

moorcroft vs Glenrock, 1 p.m.

Big Horn vs Gillette JV, 1 p.m.

Sundance at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Wright vs Natrona County freshmen, 2 p.m.

Moorcroft vs Thunder Basin JV, 4 p.m.

Glenrock at Tongue River, 4 p.m.

Wright vs Arvada-Clearmont, 5 p.m.

Winter Classic

at Rawlins

Worland vs Big Piney, 3 p.m.

Buffalo vs Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

Thermopolis vs Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Lyman at Rawlins, 7:30 p.m.

Fossil Classic

at Kemmerer

Cokeville at Kemmerer, 10:30 a.m.

Saratoga vs Star Valley sophs, noon

Farson vs Jackson sophs, noon

Snake River vs Rich, Utah, 1:30 p.m.

Cokeville vs Jackson sophs, 3 p.m.

Farson at Kemmerer, 4:30 p.m.

Saratoga vs Rich, Utah, 4:30 p.m.

Snake River vs Star Valley sophs, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, noon

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 1 p.m.

Inter-class

Wyoming Indian at Cody, 1:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Newcastle at Gering, Neb, 2 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

Pine Bluffs vs Natrona County JV, 9 a.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 11:30 a.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne Central, noon

Sheridan vs Rock Springs, noon

Wheatland vs Natrona County, noon

Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, 3 p.m.

Green River at Cheyenne South, 3 p.m.

Natrona County vs Riverton, 4:30 p.m.

Powder River Invite

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance, 10 a.m.

Glenrock vs Big Horn, 10 a.m.

Wright at Kaycee, 11:30 a.m.

Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, 4 p.m.

Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Buffalo, 8 a.m.

Mountain View vs Worland, 9:30 a.m.

Lyman vs Thermopolis, 11 a.m.

Pinedale at Rawlins, 12:30 p.m.

Big Piney vs Thermopolis, 2 p.m.

Lyman vs Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Pinedale vs Worland, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Rawlins, 6:30 p.m.

Fossil Classic

Snake River at Kemmerer, 9 a.m.

Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs, 9 a.m.

Rock River at Kemmerer, noon

Snake River vs Jackson sophs, noon

Farson vs Star Valley sophs, noon

Rock River vs Jackson sophs, 3 p.m.

Farson vs Rich, Utah, 3 p.m.

