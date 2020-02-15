Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh 35, Star Valley 27

Cheyenne South 51, Sheridan 42

Evanston 44, Cody 32

Rock Springs 57, Jackson 46

Thunder Basin 65, Cheyenne Central 44

Natrona County 61, Laramie 37

Cheyenne East 64, Gillette 51

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman 53, Mountain View 42

Class 3A

Newcastle 49, Burns 43

Douglas 70, Torrington 21

Thermopolis 49, Powell 39

Lander 42, Pinedale 37

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance 42, Wright 22

Big Horn 61, Moorcroft 43

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull 34, Tongue River 29

Rocky Mountain 40, Riverside 38

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk 51, Glenrock 26

Pine Bluffs 44, Southeast 24

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 62, Shoshoni 38

Wind River 56, Kemmerer 42

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, (n)

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse 66, St. Stephens 31

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River 50, Lingle-Fort Laramie 35

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 58, Encampment 13

Saratoga 57, Farson 44

Interstate

Sioux County, Neb. 48, Guernsey 6

Saturday

Class 4A

Laramie at Sheridan, (n)

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, (n)

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, (n)

Cheyenne Central at Gillette, (n)

Riverton at Evanston, (n)

Kelly Walsh at Jackson, (n)

Cody at Green River, (n)

Rock Springs at Star Valley, (n)

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Worland, (n)

Class 3A

Big Piney at Lander, (n)

Lovell at Thermopolis, (n)

Rawlins at Buffalo, (n)

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Big Horn, (n)

Wright at Moorcroft, (n)

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Riverside, (n)

Rocky Mountain at Greybull, (n)

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, (n)

Lusk at Southeast, (n)

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Shoshoni, (n)

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, (n)

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at St. Stephens, (n)

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Glendo, (n)

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Farson, (n)

Saratoga at Cokeville, (n)

Interstate

Meeker, Colo. at Snake River, (n)

Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, (n)

Mitchell, Neb. at Burns, (n)

