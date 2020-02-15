Girls basketball scores

Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 35, Star Valley 27
Cheyenne South 51, Sheridan 42
Evanston 44, Cody 32
Rock Springs 57, Jackson 46
Thunder Basin 65, Cheyenne Central 44
Natrona County 61, Laramie 37
Cheyenne East 64, Gillette 51
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman 53, Mountain View 42
Class 3A
Newcastle 49, Burns 43
Douglas 70, Torrington 21
Thermopolis 49, Powell 39
Lander 42, Pinedale 37
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 42, Wright 22
Big Horn 61, Moorcroft 43
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull 34, Tongue River 29
Rocky Mountain 40, Riverside 38
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk 51, Glenrock 26
Pine Bluffs 44, Southeast 24
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 62, Shoshoni 38
Wind River 56, Kemmerer 42
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, (n)
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse 66, St. Stephens 31
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River 50, Lingle-Fort Laramie 35
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 58, Encampment 13
Saratoga 57, Farson 44
Interstate
Sioux County, Neb. 48, Guernsey 6
Saturday
Class 4A
Laramie at Sheridan, (n)
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, (n)
Cheyenne South at Natrona County, (n)
Cheyenne Central at Gillette, (n)
Riverton at Evanston, (n)
Kelly Walsh at Jackson, (n)
Cody at Green River, (n)
Rock Springs at Star Valley, (n)
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland, (n)
Class 3A
Big Piney at Lander, (n)
Lovell at Thermopolis, (n)
Rawlins at Buffalo, (n)
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Big Horn, (n)
Wright at Moorcroft, (n)
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Riverside, (n)
Rocky Mountain at Greybull, (n)
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, (n)
Lusk at Southeast, (n)
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Shoshoni, (n)
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, (n)
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at St. Stephens, (n)
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Glendo, (n)
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Farson, (n)
Saratoga at Cokeville, (n)
Interstate
Meeker, Colo. at Snake River, (n)
Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, (n)
Mitchell, Neb. at Burns, (n)