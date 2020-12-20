 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 54, Riverton 35

Cody 57, Sheridan 50

Class 3A

Torrington 66, Lyman 49

Worland 53, Burns 31

Class 2A

Tongue River 63, Wind River 13

Wind River 36, Big Horn 23

Class 1A

Rock River 38, Midwest 18

Inter-class

Meeteetse 41, Wright 36

Douglas 64, Natrona County 47

Cheyenne South 53, Wheatland 40

Lander 52, Jackson 41

Laramie 57, Newcastle 46

Burlington 49, Wright 23

Rocky Mountain 42, Powell 30

Glenrock 34, Thermopolis 30

Interstate

Sioux County, Neb. 53, Lusk 40

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River

Farson 56, Grace, Idaho 31

Gillette 58, Rock Springs 45

Green River 57, Kelly Walsh 37

Thunder Basin 56, Star Valley 34

Mountain View 50, Rawlins 46

Pinedale 55, Bear Lake, Idaho 48

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche, S.D. 70, Upton 27

Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Sundance, canceled

