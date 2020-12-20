Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East 54, Riverton 35
Cody 57, Sheridan 50
Class 3A
Torrington 66, Lyman 49
Worland 53, Burns 31
Class 2A
Tongue River 63, Wind River 13
Wind River 36, Big Horn 23
Class 1A
Rock River 38, Midwest 18
Inter-class
Meeteetse 41, Wright 36
Douglas 64, Natrona County 47
Cheyenne South 53, Wheatland 40
Lander 52, Jackson 41
Laramie 57, Newcastle 46
Burlington 49, Wright 23
Rocky Mountain 42, Powell 30
Glenrock 34, Thermopolis 30
Interstate
Sioux County, Neb. 53, Lusk 40
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River
Farson 56, Grace, Idaho 31
Gillette 58, Rock Springs 45
Green River 57, Kelly Walsh 37
Thunder Basin 56, Star Valley 34
Mountain View 50, Rawlins 46
Pinedale 55, Bear Lake, Idaho 48
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche, S.D. 70, Upton 27
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Sundance, canceled
