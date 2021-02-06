 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly Walsh v. Central girls basketball

Kelly Walsh's Cydney Eskew brings the ball upcourt against the Cheyenne Central defense Saturday at the Kelly Walsh Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Sheridan, canceled

Cheyenne Central 60, Kelly Walsh 44

Star Valley 61, Riverton 25

Thunder Basin 63, Cheyenne South 40

Green River 71, Natrona County 53

Cody 61, Jackson 15

Gillette 65, Laramie 32

Rock Springs 51, Evanston 9

Class 3A

Powell 56, Kemmerer 38

Pinedale 95, Lovell 43

Thermopolis at Worland, canceled

Mountain View 42, Lander 34

Douglas 72, Burns 23

Torrington 54, Buffalo 46

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Tongue River, postponed

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 48, Big Piney 33

Class 2A

Moorcroft 55, Lusk 31

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest 45, Arvada-Clearmont 36

Kaycee 60, Hulett 10

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse 42, Ten Sleep 38

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 45, Rock River 33

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 67, Snake River 30

Encampment at Saratoga, postponed

Inter-class

Riverside 48, Dubois 4

Upton 56, Pine Bluffs 32

St. Stephens, at Burlington, (n)

Newcastle at Big Horn, canceled

Shoshoni Quad

Shoshoni 55, Glenrock 32

Wright 39, Wind River 33

Shoshoni 64, Wright 22

Glenrock 42, Wind River 36

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News