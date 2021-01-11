 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
agate

Girls basketball scores

  • Updated
Tuesday

Inter-class

Big Piney 47,Kemmerer 34

Cody 37, Worland 33

Thermopolis 55, Greybull 35

Rocky Mountain 58, Burlington 56

Lander 45, Riverton 20

Rock River 41, Laramie sophs 12

Interstate

Moorcroft 55, Hot Springs, S.D. 34

Upton at Faith, S.D., (n)

Thursday

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Piney at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Harding County, S.D. at Sundance, 5 p.m.

Cokeville at Rich, Utah, 5:30 p.m.

Torrington at Mitchell, Neb., 6 p.m.

Teton, Idaho at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Star Valley at Pocatello, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 4 p.m.

Natrona County at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cody, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Torrington at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Wheatland at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Thermopolis at Lander, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett, 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Encampment, 5:30 p.m.

Snake River at Farson, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Guernsey at Midwest, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Shoshoni at Powell, 5 pm.

Riverside at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Worland, 5:30 p.m.

Wind River at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Cokeville at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.

Evanston at Mountain View, 5:45 p.m.

Pinedale at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Rawlins at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff, Neb., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Green River at Thunder Basin, 1 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Burns at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Rawlins, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Tongue River, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Lusk at Shoshoni, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont vs Meeteetse, 1 p.m.

Farson at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.

Hulett at Guernsey, 2:30 p.m.

Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Inter-class

Douglas at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Lovell at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.

Dubois at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Mountain View, 2:45 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Star Valley at Soda Springs, Idaho, 12:30 p.m.

Gillette at Gering, Neb., 2 p.m.

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.

Hill City, S.D. at Sundance, 2:30 p.m.

