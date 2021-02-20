 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin 66, Sheridan 30

Gillette 46, Kelly Walsh 42

Class 4A Northwest

Natrona County 78, Riverton 8

Cody 62, Rock Springs 28

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East 58, Cheyenne South 33

Class 4A Southwest

Green River 63, Jackson 45

Star Valley 33, Evanston 28

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle 51, Buffalo 46

Class 3A Southeast

Wheatland 47, Rawlins 37

Torrington 74, Burns 53

Class 3A

Mountain View 37, Powell 26

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft 54, Tongue River 34

Class 2A

Big Horn 57, Greybull 56, 3OT

Shoshoni 51, Wind River 26

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont 38, Midwest 22

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse 61, Dubois 25

Burlington 56, Ten Sleep 34

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River 48, Guernsey 20

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 35, Farson 34

Cokeville 67, Snake River 34

Class 1A

Hanna 43, Encampment 36

Inter-class

Worland JV at Wyoming Indian, canceled

Pine Bluffs 50, Lingle-Fort Laramie 41

Southeast 47, Glenrock 32

Sundance 43, Hulett 14

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News