Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin 66, Sheridan 30
Gillette 46, Kelly Walsh 42
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County 78, Riverton 8
Cody 62, Rock Springs 28
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East 58, Cheyenne South 33
Class 4A Southwest
Green River 63, Jackson 45
Star Valley 33, Evanston 28
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle 51, Buffalo 46
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland 47, Rawlins 37
Torrington 74, Burns 53
Class 3A
Mountain View 37, Powell 26
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft 54, Tongue River 34
Class 2A
Big Horn 57, Greybull 56, 3OT
Shoshoni 51, Wind River 26
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 38, Midwest 22
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse 61, Dubois 25
Burlington 56, Ten Sleep 34
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River 48, Guernsey 20
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 35, Farson 34
Cokeville 67, Snake River 34
Class 1A
Hanna 43, Encampment 36
Inter-class
Worland JV at Wyoming Indian, canceled
Pine Bluffs 50, Lingle-Fort Laramie 41
Southeast 47, Glenrock 32
Sundance 43, Hulett 14