Girls basketball scores

Tuesday
Interstate
Saratoga 82, North Park, Colo. 63
Thursday
Class 4A
Green River at Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Tongue River, 6:30 p.m.
Greybull at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley at Cody, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.
Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Lovell at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.
Powell at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.
Worland at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.
Douglas at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tongue River at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Hulett, 3 p.m.
Kaycee at Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Glendo at Hanna, 4:30 p.m.
Rock River at Guernsey, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Farson, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Southeast at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 11:30 a.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 1 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.
Green River at Kelly Walsh, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Star Valley at Riverton, 2 p.m.
Evanston at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Cody, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Big Piney, 11:30 a.m.
Lovell at Pinedale, 1:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Lander, 3 p.m.
Burns at Douglas, 4 p.m.
Torrington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Glenrock vs Wind River (at Wright), 12:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Lusk, 1:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 1:30 p.m.
Shoshoni at Wright, 11 a.m.
Wind River at Wright, 3:30 p.m.
Shoshoni vs Glenrock (at Wright), 5 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 4 p.m.
Hulett at Kaycee, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna, noon
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Encampment, noon
Snake River at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Farson at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.
Upton at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.
Riverside at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.