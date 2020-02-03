Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Tuesday

Interstate

Saratoga 82, North Park, Colo. 63

Thursday

Class 4A

Green River at Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Tongue River, 6:30 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley at Cody, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.

Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Newcastle at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Lovell at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.

Powell at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.

Worland at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.

Douglas at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tongue River at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Hulett, 3 p.m.

Kaycee at Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Glendo at Hanna, 4:30 p.m.

Rock River at Guernsey, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Farson, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 11:30 a.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 1 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.

Green River at Kelly Walsh, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Star Valley at Riverton, 2 p.m.

Evanston at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Cody, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Big Piney, 11:30 a.m.

Lovell at Pinedale, 1:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander, 3 p.m.

Burns at Douglas, 4 p.m.

Torrington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Glenrock vs Wind River (at Wright), 12:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Lusk, 1:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 1:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wright, 11 a.m.

Wind River at Wright, 3:30 p.m.

Shoshoni vs Glenrock (at Wright), 5 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 4 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna, noon

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Encampment, noon

Snake River at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Farson at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.

Upton at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.

