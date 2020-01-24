Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin 68, Sheridan 39

Gillette 48, Natrona County 41

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh 48, Cody 39

Rock Springs 53, Riverton 42

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 41

Cheyenne Central 43, Laramie 26

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley 41, Jackson 36

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Newcastle, (n)

Douglas 63, Buffalo 26

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 46, Powell 20

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins 52, Burns 43

Torrington 34, Wheatland 30

Class 3A Southwest

Big Piney at Lyman, (n)

Mountain View 53, Pinedale 44

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft 67, Big Horn 42

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull 42, Tongue River 24

Rocky Mountain 58, Riverside 46

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk 45, Glenrock 38

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni, (n)

Wind River 44, Kemmerer 37

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 43, Arvada-Clearmont 32

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse 41, Ten Sleep 36

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Glendo, (n)

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey 7

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Encampment, (n)

Cokeville at Saratoga, (n)

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan at Gillette, 1 p.m.

Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Riverton, 2 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cody, 2 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Jackson, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.

Newcastle at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Powell, 3 p.m.

Worland at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Burns, 3 p.m.

Rawlins at Wheatland, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Mountain View at Big Piney, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Sundance, 3 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wright, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside at Tongue River, 1:30 p.m.

Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 4 p.m.

Southeast at Lusk, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 2:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Kemmerer, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Hanna, noon

Glendo at Rock River, 11 a.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Saratoga, noon

Cokeville at Encampment, 1:30 p.m.

Interstate

Manila, Utah at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

