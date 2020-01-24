Girls basketball scores

Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin 68, Sheridan 39
Gillette 48, Natrona County 41
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh 48, Cody 39
Rock Springs 53, Riverton 42
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 41
Cheyenne Central 43, Laramie 26
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley 41, Jackson 36
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Newcastle, (n)
Douglas 63, Buffalo 26
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 46, Powell 20
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins 52, Burns 43
Torrington 34, Wheatland 30
Class 3A Southwest
Big Piney at Lyman, (n)
Mountain View 53, Pinedale 44
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft 67, Big Horn 42
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull 42, Tongue River 24
Rocky Mountain 58, Riverside 46
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk 45, Glenrock 38
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni, (n)
Wind River 44, Kemmerer 37
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 43, Arvada-Clearmont 32
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse 41, Ten Sleep 36
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Glendo, (n)
Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey 7
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Encampment, (n)
Cokeville at Saratoga, (n)
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Gillette, 1 p.m.
Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Riverton, 2 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cody, 2 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Jackson, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.
Newcastle at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Powell, 3 p.m.
Worland at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Burns, 3 p.m.
Rawlins at Wheatland, 3 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at Big Piney, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Sundance, 3 p.m.
Moorcroft at Wright, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside at Tongue River, 1:30 p.m.
Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 4 p.m.
Southeast at Lusk, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 2:30 p.m.
Shoshoni at Kemmerer, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna, noon
Glendo at Rock River, 11 a.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Saratoga, noon
Cokeville at Encampment, 1:30 p.m.
Interstate
Manila, Utah at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.