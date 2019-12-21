Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Inter-class
Buffalo 44, Sheridan 42
Thermopolis 46, Burlington 37
Interstate
Natrona County 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 52
Nike TOC
Seton Catholic, Ariz. 50, Thunder Basin 45
GoJo Roundball Invitational
Championship: Cheyenne Central 46, Greeley (Colo.) Central 31
Power 2 Play Showcase
Xaverian, N.Y. 75, Cheyenne East 60
Cheyenne East 46, Gillette 31
Flaming Gorge Classic
Cheyenne South 39, Grace, Idaho 37
Evanston 43, Laramie 40
Star Valley 48, Rawlins 43
Grace, Idaho 45, Jackson 35
Bear Lake, Idaho 54, Snake River 33
Rock Springs 56, Pinedale 44
Green River 65, Mountain View 43
Riverton 46, Lyman 35
Lander Classic
Torrington 48, Big Piney 33
Douglas 67, Lovell 10
Wheatland 47, Big Piney 28
Douglas 82, Worland 50
Lander vs Wheatland, (n)
Lovell vs Burns, (n)
Foothills Classic
St. Stephens 49, Big Horn 43
Wind River 47, Tongue River 26
Wyoming Indian 57, Big Horn 17
Greybull 59, St. Stephens 27
Wyoming Indian 59, Tongue River 27
Wind River 41, Wright 27
Wrangler Invite
Saratoga 43, Shoshoni 42
Cokeville 36, Kemmerer 29
Rocky Mountain 45, Kemmerer 30
Farson 27, Meeteetse 25
Cokeville 52, Rocky Mountain 50
Saratoga 49, Meeteetse 44
Farson 39, Shoshoni 30
Dogger Invite
Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Encampment 44
Rock River vs Hulett, (n)
Southeast 34, Kaycee 31
Encampment 45, Midwest 22
Lingle-Fort Laramie 34, Kaycee 28
Hulett 50, Guernsey 31
Tiger Jamboree
Thunder Basin JV 77, Glenrock 21
Lusk 64, Gillette sophs 38
Glenrock vs Thunder Basin sophs, (n)
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche, S.D. 50, Sundance 29