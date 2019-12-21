Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Saturday

Inter-class

Buffalo 44, Sheridan 42

Thermopolis 46, Burlington 37

Interstate

Natrona County 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 52

Nike TOC

Seton Catholic, Ariz. 50, Thunder Basin 45

GoJo Roundball Invitational

Championship: Cheyenne Central 46, Greeley (Colo.) Central 31

Power 2 Play Showcase

Xaverian, N.Y. 75, Cheyenne East 60

Cheyenne East 46, Gillette 31

Flaming Gorge Classic

Cheyenne South 39, Grace, Idaho 37

Evanston 43, Laramie 40

Star Valley 48, Rawlins 43

Grace, Idaho 45, Jackson 35

Bear Lake, Idaho 54, Snake River 33

Rock Springs 56, Pinedale 44

Green River 65, Mountain View 43

Riverton 46, Lyman 35

Lander Classic

Torrington 48, Big Piney 33

Douglas 67, Lovell 10

Wheatland 47, Big Piney 28

Douglas 82, Worland 50

Lander vs Wheatland, (n)

Lovell vs Burns, (n)

Foothills Classic

St. Stephens 49, Big Horn 43

Wind River 47, Tongue River 26

Wyoming Indian 57, Big Horn 17

Greybull 59, St. Stephens 27

Wyoming Indian 59, Tongue River 27

Wind River 41, Wright 27

Wrangler Invite

Saratoga 43, Shoshoni 42

Cokeville 36, Kemmerer 29

Rocky Mountain 45, Kemmerer 30

Farson 27, Meeteetse 25

Cokeville 52, Rocky Mountain 50

Saratoga 49, Meeteetse 44

Farson 39, Shoshoni 30

Dogger Invite

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Encampment 44

Rock River vs Hulett, (n)

Southeast 34, Kaycee 31

Encampment 45, Midwest 22

Lingle-Fort Laramie 34, Kaycee 28

Hulett 50, Guernsey 31

Tiger Jamboree

Thunder Basin JV 77, Glenrock 21

Lusk 64, Gillette sophs 38

Glenrock vs Thunder Basin sophs, (n)

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche, S.D. 50, Sundance 29

