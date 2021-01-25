Girls basketball scores

Monday
Inter-class
Powell JV 39, Meeteetse 35
Tuesday
Inter-class
Riverton at Lander, (n)
Interstate
Morrill, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Torrington at Gering, Neb., (n)
Edgemont, S.D. at Hulett, (n)
Thursday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Star, Valley 6 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lander, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Sundance, 5:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Wright at Glenrock, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Hanna at Farson, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Gillette sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Rock Springs at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Wheatland at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Mountain View, 5:45 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.
Big Horn at Wright, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 3 p.m.
Upton at Hulett, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment, 4 p.m.
Inter-class
Southeast at Moorcroft, 1 p.m.
Wind River at Hanna, 3:30 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Star Valley, 2 p.m.
Jackson at Evanston, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Sheridan vs Rock Springs, 11:30 a.m. (at Kelly Walsh)
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Lander, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Wheatland, 3 p.m.
Worland at Rawlins, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Tongue River, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, 1:30 p.m.
Big Piney at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.
Sundance at Lusk, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Dubois, noon
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment, 1:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Douglas at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Riverside at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Burns at Southeast, 2:30 p.m.
Burlington at Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.