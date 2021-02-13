Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East 60, Gillette 49
Evanston at Riverton, canceled
Sheridan 45, Laramie 44
Thunder Basin 43, Cheyenne Central 35
Natrona County 65, Jackson 31
Cody 46, Green River 40
Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 28
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, canceled
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 51, Powell 24
Class 3A
Lander at Kemmerer, canceled
Buffalo at Rawlins, postponed
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 38, Big Horn 26
Moorcroft 72, Wright 31
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 49, Shoshoni 35
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 72, Glenrock 42
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 64, Wind River 13
Class 2A
Riverside 50, Tongue River 46, OT
Tongue River 48, Greybull 18
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, canceled
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 65, Dubois 26
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna, postponed
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 56, Encampment 13
Farson 45, Saratoga 37
Class 1A
Kaycee 52, Meeteetse 31
Inter-class
Southeast 48, Lusk 43
Interstate
Snake River 64, Manila, Utah 41