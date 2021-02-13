 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 60, Gillette 49

Evanston at Riverton, canceled

Sheridan 45, Laramie 44

Thunder Basin 43, Cheyenne Central 35

Natrona County 65, Jackson 31

Cody 46, Green River 40

Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 28

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, canceled

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 51, Powell 24

Class 3A

Lander at Kemmerer, canceled

Buffalo at Rawlins, postponed

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance 38, Big Horn 26

Moorcroft 72, Wright 31

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 49, Shoshoni 35

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 72, Glenrock 42

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 64, Wind River 13

Class 2A

Riverside 50, Tongue River 46, OT

Tongue River 48, Greybull 18

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, canceled

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington 65, Dubois 26

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna, postponed

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 56, Encampment 13

Farson 45, Saratoga 37

Class 1A

Kaycee 52, Meeteetse 31

Inter-class

Southeast 48, Lusk 43

Interstate

Snake River 64, Manila, Utah 41

