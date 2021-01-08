Girls basketball scores

Thursday
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas 78, Thermopolis 22
Class 1A
Southeast 44, Saratoga 27
Inter-class
Pine Bluffs 52, Encampment 27
Burlington 59, Greybull 53
Moorcroft 54, Hulett 14
Cokeville 52, Kemmerer 50
Ten Sleep 45, Shoshoni JV 19
Wright JV 49, Midwest 30
Wyoming-Montana Border War
Sheridan 51, Buffalo 40
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East 56, Green River 36
Cheyenne South 45, Rock Springs 42
Kelly Walsh 56, Laramie 55
Cheyenne Central 40, Evanston 29
Class 3A
Lander 52, Rawlins 38
Torrington 35, Newcastle 31
Class 2A
Shoshoni 58, Big Horn 15
Class 1A Northeast
Ten Sleep 32, Dubois 14
Class 1A
Rock River at Hulett, (n)
Hanna 38, Encampment 29
Inter-class
Rocky Mountain 58, Lovell 37
Upton 43, Tongue River 31
Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
Interstate
Crawford, Neb. 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie 27
Wyoming-Montana Border War
Billings Central 50, Sheridan 27
Laurel, Mont. 62, Buffalo 42
Pinedale Winter Classic
Pinedale 52, Worland 43
Kemmerer vs Gillette JV, (n)
Mountain View 42, Wheatland 36
Sundance Quad
Pine Bluffs 39, Sundance 34
Kaycee vs Glenrock, (n)
Sundance 50, Glenrock 17
Pine Bluffs 62, Kaycee 57
Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Natrona County, noon
Evanston at Cheyenne East, noon
Rock Springs at Laramie, noon
Green River at Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wind River at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Meeteetse at Farson, 1:30 p.m.
Hanna at Dubois, 1:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 11 a.m.
Douglas at Riverton, noon
Lusk at Rock River, 1 p.m.
Southeast at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.
Shoshoni at Saratoga, 2:30 p.m.
Kaycee at Wright, 4 p.m.
Powell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Cody at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming-Montana Border Wat
Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.
Billings Central at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Pinedale Winter Classic
Big Piney vs Kemmerer, 9:45 a.m.
Lyman vs Worland, 11:30 a.m.
Mountain View vs Gillette JV, 1:15 p.m.
Wheatland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Big Piney vs Lyman, 4:45 p.m.