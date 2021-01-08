 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Thursday

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas 78, Thermopolis 22

Class 1A

Southeast 44, Saratoga 27

Inter-class

Pine Bluffs 52, Encampment 27

Burlington 59, Greybull 53

Moorcroft 54, Hulett 14

Cokeville 52, Kemmerer 50

Ten Sleep 45, Shoshoni JV 19

Wright JV 49, Midwest 30

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Sheridan 51, Buffalo 40

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 56, Green River 36

Cheyenne South 45, Rock Springs 42

Kelly Walsh 56, Laramie 55

Cheyenne Central 40, Evanston 29

Class 3A

Lander 52, Rawlins 38

Torrington 35, Newcastle 31

Class 2A

Shoshoni 58, Big Horn 15

Class 1A Northeast

Ten Sleep 32, Dubois 14

Class 1A

Rock River at Hulett, (n)

Hanna 38, Encampment 29

Inter-class

Rocky Mountain 58, Lovell 37

Upton 43, Tongue River 31

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

Interstate

Crawford, Neb. 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie 27

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Billings Central 50, Sheridan 27

Laurel, Mont. 62, Buffalo 42

Pinedale Winter Classic

Pinedale 52, Worland 43

Kemmerer vs Gillette JV, (n)

Mountain View 42, Wheatland 36

Sundance Quad

Pine Bluffs 39, Sundance 34

Kaycee vs Glenrock, (n)

Sundance 50, Glenrock 17

Pine Bluffs 62, Kaycee 57

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, noon

Evanston at Cheyenne East, noon

Rock Springs at Laramie, noon

Green River at Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wind River at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Farson, 1:30 p.m.

Hanna at Dubois, 1:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 11 a.m.

Douglas at Riverton, noon

Lusk at Rock River, 1 p.m.

Southeast at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Saratoga, 2:30 p.m.

Kaycee at Wright, 4 p.m.

Powell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Cody at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border Wat

Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.

Billings Central at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Pinedale Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Kemmerer, 9:45 a.m.

Lyman vs Worland, 11:30 a.m.

Mountain View vs Gillette JV, 1:15 p.m.

Wheatland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Big Piney vs Lyman, 4:45 p.m.

